Nara Smith and Algae Cooking Club Serve Up Flavor with Limited-Edition Roasted Garlic Oil

Nara Smith, the internet’s favorite from-scratch kitchen phenom and style muse, has teamed up with Algae Cooking Club – the cult-favorite brand transforming algae oil from a niche culinary item to a kitchen staple, to share a signature homemade recipe with fans for the very first time. Together, they’ve bottled Nara’s Roasted Garlic Oil — a golden, giftable staple that captures the deep flavor of roasted garlic without the peeling, chopping, or lingering aroma.

“I love garlic, but I hate stinky garlic fingers. My roasted garlic oil takes the drama out of cooking, all the garlic flavor I love without the mess. I’ve been using algae oil for over a year; it’s delicate and beautifully elevates whatever you infuse it with. Algae Cooking Club indulged my obsession with every detail: a custom frosted glass bottle, hand-drawn label, my homemade recipe, no artificial flavors, and a slow steeping process. I’m so excited to share it with my people. Pinch me,” said Smith

Smith first switched to algae oil over a year ago as part of her health journey and anti-inflammatory diet, choosing it exclusively in her kitchen as the foundation for her homemade roasted garlic infusion. Clean and neutral yet slightly buttery, algae oil is prized for holding onto flavor without the heaviness that can muddy flavors.

Kas Saidi, co-founder and CEO of Algae Cooking Club, began the journey to perfect Nara’s roasted garlic oil more than a year ago. Working with the team at Eleven Madison Park, we cracked the challenge of infusing oils at scale the way Michelin-star restaurants do. The result is classic Nara — taking a kitchen staple and making it feel luxe. Her exact recipe combines roasted farmers market garlic with bright Japanese yuzu, savory white miso, and smoky charred scallions into Algae Cooking Club’s clean, buttery algae oil — the perfect canvas for those flavors to shine.

“Nara’s from-scratch cooking is the real deal, and we weren’t going to let her or her fans down on a single detail,” said Saidi. “We steep the oil like tea in large stainless steel kettles, low and slow. It’s painstakingly difficult and time-intensive, but the payoff is a garlic oil that’s layered, complex, and still packs a true garlic punch. We even flew yuzu oil in from Japan to get the flavor right. That level of flavor makes this more than a finishing oil — you can also roast, sauté, and grill with it.”

How to Use It

Nara’s Roasted Garlic Oil is savory from the slow-roasted garlic and miso, while still packing a true garlic punch and a lift of brightness from the yuzu. The result is far more than a simple finishing oil — it’s ideal for sautéing and roasting, where the garlic caramelizes beautifully, and just as at home whisked into dressings, stirred into dips, or drizzled over soups, eggs, and pasta. Smith’s personal favorite? Her signature garlic bread grilled cheese with butternut squash soup — a playful twist on a classic that lets the oil shine.

For the millions who’ve watched her casually make bread dough at midnight or hand-roll noodles in couture, this launch marks the first chance to taste one of Nara’s creations at home.

Algae Cooking Club is offering three ways to enjoy and gift the limited edition collaboration, all available now at algaecookingclub.com/products/roasted_garlic_oi

Nara’s Roasted Garlic Oil $24.99 // algaecookingclub.com/products/roasted_garlic_oil

Nara’s Garlic Gift Box $38.00 // algaecookingclub.com/products/naras_gift_set

Holiday Feast Bundle $95: 12 oz Nara’s Roasted Garlic Oil, 2-16 oz. Algae Cooking Oil, 7 oz. Gochugaru Chili Oil and 7oz. Shiitake Mushroom Oil algaecookingclub.com/products/holiday-feast-bundle

About Algae Cooking Club

Algae Cooking Club is one of the fastest-growing culinary brands, reimagining what everyday ingredients can be and inspiring curiosity and creativity in the kitchen. Known for popularizing algae oil, the brand has made this innovative ingredient a favorite among chefs and nutritionists alike. Made through a simple fermentation process, algae oil is naturally rich in Omega-9s that support heart and gut health, with a light, slightly buttery flavor and the highest smoke point of any oil at 535°F, making it perfect for searing, roasting, and frying without burning or turning bitter. In addition to its flagship oil, Algae Cooking Club offers small-batch infusions like Gochugaru Chili Oil and Shiitake Mushroom Oil, created in collaboration with Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park.