BREW UP SOME FUN: Seagram’s Escapes Unveils Frightfully Delicious “Monster Mash Punch” Recipe for Halloween

Think you have everything you need for All Hallow’s Eve? Costume? Check. Makeup? Check. Candy? Check. But wait, what about a little something for the monsters, freaks, and ghouls (of legal drinking age) in your life? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered!

Liven up the party this Halloween with Seagram’s Escapes Monster Mash Punch, a frightfully easy cocktail that’s wickedly delicious.

Perfect for ghoulish gatherings, neighborhood get-togethers, or sipping while the little monsters are out trick-or-treating, this spellbinding punch blends bold, fruity Black Cherry Fizz and Blueberry Acai Lemonade with lemonade, then gets dressed up with fresh berries and orange slices for a colorful, hauntingly good treat. Ready in under five minutes, it’s a last-minute lifesaver when spirits show up for any spooky gathering.

With its irresistible flavor and festive look, this crowd-pleasing punch is sure to be the life (or afterlife) of the party. For an extra bite, stir in vodka, toss in frozen fruit for a chilling twist, or rim glasses with black sugar for a spooky finishing touch.

The Recipe:

• 1 bottle Seagram’s Escapes Black Cherry Fizz

• 1 bottle Seagram’s Escapes Blueberry Acai Lemonade

• 2 cups lemonade

• ½ cup fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries)

• Orange slices for garnish

• Optional: ½ cup vodka (for the brave!)

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher or punch bowl. Serve over ice, stir gently, and enjoy responsibly.

This Halloween, make sure the grown-ups get their treats too, because nothing says “cheers to chills” like a glass of Monster Mash Punch.

Pairs well with cult classics!

If you’re planning to mix a little mayhem into your movie night, this punch pairs perfectly with a lineup of horror favorites. Queue up “The Lost Boys,” “Re-Animator,” “Shocker,” “Night of the Creeps,” “Night of the Demons,” and “Trick or Treat” (long live Sammi Curr!) or the modern horror classic “Trick R Treat.” Each flick oozes style, thrills, and humor in equal measure, and if you’re looking for a can’t-miss pick, “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil” is the one. It’s a bloody, hilarious send-up of horror clichés that’s best enjoyed with friends and a full bowl of punch. Every film brings its own flavor of fear, from psychological dread to pure chaos, pairing perfectly with the sweet, fruity bite of Seagram’s Escapes Monster Mash Punch. However you slice it, this punch and a great horror flick are a match made in hell in the best possible way. Happy Halloween! And remember, “don’t blow out jack o’lanterns.”