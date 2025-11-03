Music News

AC/DC Extends POWER UP TOUR With 21 New Dates For 2026

AC/DC, the legendary multi-million-selling band, have today thrilled millions of fans by announcing the continuation of the ‘POWER UP’ Tour.

The ‘POWER UP’ tour, named for their latest studio album, which reached #1 in 21 countries, will see the band play 21 dates across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Atlanta, South Bend, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and more.

This run of the ‘POWER UP’ tour will see them performing at some of the biggest stadiums across the continents. Tickets for the shows will be available from 10 am local time on November 7, except shows in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia which will be available from 12pm local time.

AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st of December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

To honor their long reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC – Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney, is back to play to their legion of dedicated fans, which grows with every passing year. 

AC/DC POWER UP TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 24     São Paulo, BR            Estádio do MorumBIS

Wed Mar 11    Santiago, CL               Parque Estadio Nacional

Mon Mar 23    Buenos Aires, AR       Estadio River Plate

Tue Apr 7        Mexico City, MX          Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat Jul 11        Charlotte, NC              Bank of America Stadium

Wed Jul 15      Columbus, OH            Ohio Stadium

Sun Jul 19       Madison, WI                Camp Randall Stadium

Fri Jul 24         San Antonio, TX         Alamodome

Tue Jul 28       Denver, CO*               Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Aug 01      Las Vegas, NV*          Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 05    San Francisco, CA     Levi’s Stadium

Sun Aug 09     Edmonton, AB             Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Aug 13     Vancouver, BC           BC Place

Thu Aug 27     Atlanta, GA                 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mon Aug 31    Houston, TX                NRG Stadium

Fri Sep 04       South Bend, IN           Notre Dame Stadium

Tue Sep 08     St. Louis, MO              The Dome at America’s Center

Sat Sep 12      Montreal, QC              Parc Jean-Drapeau

Wed Sep 16    Toronto, ON                Rogers Stadium

Fri Sep 25       East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium

Tue Sep 29     Philadelphia, PA*        Lincoln Financial Field

*Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia on sale at 12pm local time

