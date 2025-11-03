“Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration” — First Trailer Arrives For December Theatrical Event

Fathom Entertainment has officially dropped the first trailer for “Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration,” a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical tribute honoring one of the most beloved entertainers in American history. The feature-length documentary will screen for two nights only — December 13 and 14 — perfectly timed with Van Dyke’s 100th birthday weekend.

Tickets for Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration may be purchased at Fathom Entertainment or at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).

Presented by EMMY®-winning filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Michael Trinklein, the film shines a spotlight on Van Dyke’s legendary career as an actor, singer, dancer, comedian, and all-around showman. Blending classic film and TV clips with new interviews, rare behind-the-scenes stories, and personal reflections from the star himself, the documentary celebrates a full century of joy, laughter, and unforgettable performances.

The film features moments from “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Mary Poppins,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and more — along with commentary from friends, co-stars, and admirers including Mary Tyler Moore, Chita Rivera, Betty White, Carl Reiner, Derek Hough, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie, Michele Lee, and others. It also follows Van Dyke on an emotional return to his hometown of Danville, Illinois, where his story began and his legacy continues to inspire.

“Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration” marks a rare chance for fans of every generation to gather on the big screen and honor a true American original — a performer whose physical comedy, warmth, and optimism have spanned eras and mediums.