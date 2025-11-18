DANIEL TOSH Announces ‘My First Farewell Tour’ Dates For 2026

Comedy legend Daniel Tosh has unveiled dates for his Daniel Tosh: My First Farewell Tour. Presented by Live Nation, the newly announced dates are making stops across North America in Boston, Toronto, Birmingham and more before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, November 7. These dates follow his highly successful 2025 Tour Daniel Tosh: Live, which showcased earlier this year, across the U.S.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, November 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 21 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

DANIEL TOSH: MY FIRST FAREWELL TOUR 2026 DATES:

Thu Jan 08 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall^

Fri Jan 09 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre^

Sat Jan 10 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre^

Sun Jan 11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre^

Sat Jan 24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino^*

Sat Feb 7 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan^*

Thu Mar 12 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Wed Mar 25 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

Thu Mar 26 – Davenport, IA – RiverCenter Adler Theatre

Fri Mar 27 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Sat Mar 28 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Sun Mar 29 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

Mon Mar 30 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

Tue Mar 31 – Bloomington, IN – IU Auditorium

Wed Apr 01 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu Apr 02 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

Fri Apr 03 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

Sat Apr 04 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

Sat April 25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan^*

Fri Jun 12 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sat Jun 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 14 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

Mon Jun 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater

Tue Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – The Hershey Theatre

Wed Jun 17 – Baltimore, MD – The Hippodrome

Thu Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Sat Jun 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sun Jun 21 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – FM Kirby Center

Mon Jun 22 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Tue Jun 23 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Wed Jun 24 – Syracuse, NY – Crouse-Hinds Theater

Thu Jun 25 – Windsor, ON – Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum

Fri Jun 26 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Sat Jun 27 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre Southam Hall

Sun Jun 28 – Montreal, QC – Olympia de Montréal

Sat Sept 26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan^*

Fri Oct 09 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

Sat Oct 10 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Sun Oct 11 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Mon Oct 12 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theatre

Tue Oct 13 – Macon, GA – City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

Wed Oct 14 – Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Thu Oct 15 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

Fri Oct 16 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre

Sat Oct 17 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Sun Oct 18 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sat Nov 7 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan^*

^Previously Announced

*Not A Live Nation Date

ABOUT DANIEL TOSH

Daniel Tosh is a comedian, host, writer and producer. Daniel is widely known for hosting and creating TOSH.0 on Comedy Central. The show showcased internet clips with the addition of Daniel’s comedic perspective and was one of the longest running comedy series for Comedy Central. He can currently be heard and seen hosting his video podcast, TOSH SHOW. The show premiered garnering millions of watches and listens in the first weeks. Daniel has performed live stand-up comedy to sold out venues all over the world including New Zealand, Australia, Montreal and Ireland. Following his 2025 US Daniel Tosh Live tour, he just announced his new 2026 North America stand-up tour, Daniel Tosh: My First Farewell Tour.

Website | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | TikTok