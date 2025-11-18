Comedy Legend JIM BREUER To Hit The Road on 2026 “Find The Funny Tour”

Comedian, podcaster and actor Jim Breuer announces his upcoming North American theater tour, Find The Funny. The 45-city tour kicks off Feb. 19, making stops throughout the U.S. including Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver, Detroit, Atlanta, Orlando and more. Known for his sharp wit and authentic storytelling, Breuer’s Find The Funny tour draws from everyday family life, blending humor and heart in a way that has made him one of comedy’s most relatable voices.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale on Wednesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a venue presale on Thursday, November 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and tickets, visit JimBreuer.com.

Born and raised in Valley Stream, Long Island, Breuer cut his teeth on New York’s comedy circuit before making his mark on “Saturday Night Live,” where he created iconic characters such as Goat Boy and delivered spot-on impressions of Joe Pesci, cementing his place as one of the show’s most memorable cast members. He went on to star in the cult classic “Half Baked” and appear in films including “Zookeeper,” “Beer League,” “Titan A.E.” and “Dick,” as well as documentary projects “More Than Me,” which screened at the Montreal Film Festival, and “The Jim Breuer Road Journals,” a film born from his Breuniversity Tour with his father.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Breuer has become one of America’s most beloved stand-ups, drawing from everyday family life, personal experiences and the moments that unite us. His storytelling and ability to find humor in the ordinary have earned him a devoted following through both his live performances and viral comedy clips, including “Party in My Stomach,” “I Look High All the Time,” “The Love for the Word Science” and “My First Kidney Stone.” His comedy specials—“Hardcore,” “Let’s Clear the Air,” “And Laughter for All,” “Comic Frenzy,” “Silly in San Diego,” “Somebody Had to Say It…” and his recent YouTube special “Country Boy Will Survive,” which reached millions—showcase the range, energy and emotional honesty that define his work.

Beyond comedy, Breuer has a lifelong love of heavy metal and often weaves it into his stand-up, a passion that has led to standout moments such as performing the Judas Priest classic “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’” alongside Rob Halford for Comedy Central’s “The Comedy Jam” and opening for Metallica on their “WorldWired” tour, where he blended comedy and metal for arena audiences across the country. He also teamed up with Brian Johnson of AC/DC on the track “Mr. Rock n’ Roll” for his album “Songs From the Garage,” produced by Rob Caggiano, further deepening his connection to the music that has inspired him for decades.

Breuer continues to expand his reach across generations and platforms. He is a regular guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and has made notable, and often viral, appearances on podcasts and radio shows including “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” “WTF with Marc Maron,” “Bertcast” and “The Howard Stern Show.” He also hosts his own weekly live YouTube series, “Jim Breuer Live,” where he offers his take on life, family, faith and current events with his trademark warmth and comedic insight.

FINDING THE FUNNY TOUR DATES:

Feb 19 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre

Feb 21 – Baton Rouge, LA – Event Center at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

Feb 22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Feb 23 – Leander, TX – The Haute Spot

Feb 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

Feb 27 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

Mar 02 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

Mar 04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Mar 06 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Casino

Mar 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Palazzo Theatre

Mar 08 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Mar 11 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Mar 12 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

Mar 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Mar 15 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

Mar 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Mar 19 – St. Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre

Mar 20 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Mar 21 – Flandreau, SD – Royal River Casino & Hotel

Mar 23 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

Mar 26 – Saginaw, MI – The Vault

Mar 27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Mar 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Mar 29 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

Apr 01 – Newport, KY – MCL Pavilion

Apr 02 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Apr 03 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Apr 16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Apr 17 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Apr 19 – Waterbury, CT – Palace Theatre

Apr 23 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

Apr 24 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods*

Apr 25 – Laconia, NH – Colonial Theatre

Apr 26 – Utica, NY – The Stanley Theatre

Apr 30 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

May 01 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

May 02 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theater

May 06 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

May 07 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

May 08 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at Borgata

May 09 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at Borgata

May 11 – Havre de Grace, MD – The STAR Centre

May 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

May 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

May 21 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

May 22 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theater

May 23 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

*Tickets to Foxwoods goes on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 5

