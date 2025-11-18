Jim Henson’s “LABYRINTH” Returns to Theaters for an Epic 4K 40th Anniversary Celebration!

Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, is partnering with The Jim Henson Company to bring Jim Henson’s 1986 music-filled fantasy adventure “Labyrinth,” from Sony Pictures and starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, back to theatres and remastered in 4K for its 40th anniversary on January 8 through 11.

This special presentation includes a brand new featurette celebrating the fans of “Labyrinth,” filmed on location at the UK’s recent “Labyrinth Experience & Masked Ball,” presented by Thames Con in association with The Jim Henson Company.

“Labyrinth” stars 14-year-old Jennifer Connelly in her breakthrough role as Sarah, a teen searching through a magical maze to rescue her baby stepbrother from The Goblin King (David Bowie). The film was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by visionary George Lucas, with the story by Henson and Dennis Lee, and the screenplay by Terry Jones (“Monty Python’s Flying Circus”). The score by Trevor Jones features several songs of original music contributed to the film and performed by David Bowie.

The film remains a showcase of world-class artistry, featuring breathtaking production design, extraordinary practical effects and the magical work of hundreds of Henson puppets and creatures brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Conceptual design in “Labyrinth” was created by Brian Froud, with creatures performed by David Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Karen Prell, Ron Mueck, Kevin Clash, Shari Weiser, Anthony Asbury, Brian Henson and Frank Oz.

“The magical combination of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly and hundreds of extraordinary creatures and puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop made Labyrinth a landmark fantasy classic, one that is beloved by Fathom Entertainment audiences over the years,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer, Fathom Entertainment. “We are honored to bring this 1986 epic back to theatres from Sony Pictures for its 40th anniversary in this special presentation and provide a brilliant night at the movies for audiences of all ages.”

Since 1955, The Jim Henson Company has been an established leader in innovative and imaginative entertainment for audiences of all ages. In 2025, the Company celebrated its 70th anniversary with multiple activations and events that honor its decades-long legacy of creating productions and characters beloved around the world.

Tickets for Labyrinth: 40th Anniversary are now on sale at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change For more information, please visit Fathom Entertainment .