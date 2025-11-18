MÖTLEY CRÜE Announce “The Return of the Carnival of Sins Tour” for 2026

Mötley Crüe announce THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS, a major 2026 North American tour celebrating two milestones: the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins tour and the 45th anniversary of the band.

The run will bring Mötley Crüe’s high-impact live show — renowned for its explosive production, unforgettable visuals, and decades-spanning catalog — to fans across the U.S. and Canada next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will stop in 33 cities across North America and feature performances by very special guests Tesla and Extreme.

When the Carnival of Sins Tour first hit the road in 2005, it wasn’t just a concert — it was a full-scale production that pushed the limits of live shows. It combined grit, humor, and high-voltage energy with elaborate staging and a sense of chaos that only Mötley Crüe could pull off. Two decades later, fans will have the chance to experience The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins as Mötley Crüe revisits one of the most memorable live tours of their storied career with a reimagined show and updated setlist.

“Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary. This new show is for the Crüeheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready — we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer,” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

TICKETS: General onsale begins Friday, November 21 at 9AM local time. VIP packages will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, November 19 at 9AM local time. More information can be found at motley.com.

Through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative, $1 from every ticket will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program), a cause close to the hearts of the band members. With federal grants to music programs in schools being cut, millions of children across the U.S. risk losing access to creative, life-changing education and experiences in the arts. ASAP!’s mission is to nurture resilient, empathetic young people through hands-on programs in music, art, writing, theater, and play.

Coinciding with today’s tour announcement, Mötley Crüe’s Theatre Of Pain 40th Anniversary Deluxe box set is out now and available HERE. A must-have for fans and collectors alike, the box set features reimagined artwork, the newly remastered album on color vinyl, a never-before-released 1985 Long Beach live concert (2LP), rare demo recordings (1LP), and a 76-page hardcover book packed with never-before-seen photos and memories from Mötley Crüe’s Theatre of Pain era. This definitive set captures the raw energy and spirit of the band and is available only for a limited time.

THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS – 2026 TOUR DATES:

Fri, Jul 17, 2026 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat, Jul 18, 2026 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon, Jul 20, 2026 — Clarkson, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed, Jul 22, 2026 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre

Fri, Jul 24, 2026 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

Sat, Jul 25, 2026 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater

Mon, Jul 27, 2026 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed, Jul 29, 2026 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri, Jul 31, 2026 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat, Aug 1, 2026 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Mon, Aug 3, 2026 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Wed, Aug 12, 2026 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 14, 2026 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 15, 2026 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon, Aug 17, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Wed, Aug 19, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri, Aug 21, 2026 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 22, 2026 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon, Aug 24, 2026 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Tue, Aug 25, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Thu, Aug 27, 2026 — Grand Rapids, MI — Acrisure Amphitheater

Fri, Aug 28, 2026 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Tue, Sep 8, 2026 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater

Thu, Sep 10, 2026 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri, Sep 11, 2026 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun, Sep 13, 2026 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Wed, Sep 16, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri, Sep 18, 2026 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Sep 19, 2026 — Long Beach, CA — Long Beach Amphitheater

Mon, Sep 21, 2026 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed, Sep 23, 2026 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

Thu, Sep 24, 2026 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheater

Sat, Sep 26, 2026 — Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

