REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Revealed For November 21st Season Finale Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER concludes its 23rd season FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Mel Robbins, host of “The Mel Robbins Podcast” and author of the bestselling book “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About.” This week’s panel discussion includes Michael Render (“Killer Mike”), an entrepreneur and musician, best known as one half of “Run the Jewels” and host of the podcast “Conversations with Killer Mike”; and Donna Brazile, veteran political strategist and ABC News contributor.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.