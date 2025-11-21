JENA MALONE Releases Atmospheric New Single “Create In Your Name”

Acclaimed actress, musician, and creative powerhouse Jena Malonehas returned with the release of her new single + visualizer, “Create In Your Name.” Set against a moody, experimental soundscape, the dusky track reflects on a longing for a transcendent connection by cutting through the distractions, illusions, and complexities of today’s hyper-digital world.

Malone explains, “‘Create In Your Name’ is about yearning to find something more divine in love and dating, despite the digital swampland we are all wading through. Literally wanting to not just date and make love, but to create in someone’s name… inspiration as the ultimate form of foreplay.”

“Create In Your Name”: Listen / Watch

Jena Malone is a force of creative prowess – a multi-hyphenated artist whose work spans acting, music, photography, poetry, and theatre. Known for her wide-ranging roles in film and television, the Golden Globe Award and two time Screen Actors Guild Award nominated actress has appeared in acclaimed films including Donnie Darko, Pride & Prejudice, The Hunger Games franchise (as Johanna Mason), Love Lies Bleeding, Antebellum, and more. She has also brought her talent to television series such as Too Old to Die Young, Goliath, and the upcoming Netflix series The Boroughs.

Beyond acting, Jena Malone has long nurtured her musical side. What began as songwriting in Lake Tahoe evolved from video experiments, where she eventually incorporated sound design and vocals. Malone launched her experimental musical project, Jena Malone and Her Bloodstains, opening for Deerhunter in 2008 and releasing singles through Social Registry. She is also one half of The Shoe with Lem Jay Ignacio, releasing the stripped-down and deeply personal 2014 album I’m Okay. Now, Jena Malone is entering an exciting new chapter, releasing music under her own name. Upcoming new music exploring love, heartache, and desire is on the horizon.

