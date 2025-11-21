Shout! TV Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Iconic Chris Elliott Series ‘Get A Life’

A brilliantly designed anti-sitcom about a 30-something paperboy who still lives with his parents, the cult TV series Get A Life is an ingenious and disturbing TV series whose offbeat comedic sensibility has influenced generations of comedy since its premiere in 1990. On December 6, Shout! TV will celebrate the 35th Anniversary of this iconic series with a complete series marathon marking the FAST debut of Get A Life, featuring all 35 episodes, newly upscaled and including the series’ original music.

Check out a trailer for the marathon here:

Starring Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek, Eagleheart), Executive Produced by David Mirkin (The Simpsons) and created by Chris Elliott, Adam Resnick and David Mirkin, Get A Life blazed new trails in television with its surreal plotlines and deranged humor. Follow the absurd, gratuitously violent yet hilarious misadventures of Chris Peterson as he lives above his parents garage (with Chris Elliott’s own father playing Peterson’s father) and engages in such wholesome activities as enrolling in the Handsome Boy Modeling School, getting stuck upside down on the Hell Loop 2000, joining a street gang, befriending a foul, spewing alien, fighting the homicidal killing machine Paperboy 2000, time traveling, and violently dying in many episodes. Costarring Bob Elliott, Robin Riker, Elinor Donahue, Sam Robards and Brian Doyle-Murray, the show originally aired on Fox from 1990 – 1992.

Follow the twisted idiocy of Chris Peterson starting at 12:47 am PT / 3:47 am ET December 6 and running all weekend long. The marathon will be available to stream on Shout! TV on Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV , as well as Shout! TV’s YouTube and Twitch Channels. Shout! TV’s YouTube channel will be airing the marathon with additional bonus content, including select episodes without a laugh track.

Shout! TV is available on the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, Future Today’s Fawesome, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

The complete series of Get A Life will be available to stream on demand for free on Shout! TV starting December 8th.