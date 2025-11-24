Rock Legends GUNS N’ ROSES Announce 2026 World Tour

After a sprawling 2025 world tour that saw Guns N’ Roses return to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, the powerhouse rock icons have announced they will hit the road again in the spring and summer 2026. This 2026 tour will see Guns N’ Roses visit Mexico and Brazil, before headlining additional EU markets, as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. The upcoming run includes a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl, marking a historic return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years.
To participate in the Guns N’ Roses Artist Presale in North America on Wednesday, December 3rd at 10am local time, you must sign up HERE by Monday, December 1st at 11:59pm ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Nightrain Fan Club members will have first access to tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale. Times vary by city; check local listings at gunsnroses.com for more information.
In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind the scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
In conjunction with the Nightrain Fan Club Presale, Guns N’ Roses will release two new songs: “Nothin” and “Atlas” via Geffen Records on Tuesday, December 2nd. Marking their first releases since 2023, these new songs join “The General” and “Perhaps” as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR’s early catalogue. Pre-save the new tracks HERE.
The announcement arrives days after Guns N’ Roses released their deluxe Live Era ‘87-’93 boxset, a limited pressing with remastered audio and revamped art (more HERE). Though Live Era remains a document of GNR in their younger days, the release couldn’t be better timed: then and now, GNR are one of the most ferocious live bands on the planet.
With previously announced appearances at festivals in Mexico, Brazil, and the UK, the 31-date tour will feature an EU leg with performances in Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France, before GNR returns to North America for a run traversing the United States and Canada. Tickets are available at gunsnroses.com. For the full tourschedule, see below.
Guns N’ Roses 2026 Tour Dates
Saturday, March 28 2026 – Monterrey, Mexico // Tecate Pa’l Norte*
Wednesday, April 1 2026 – Porto Alegre, Brazil // Estádio Beira Rio
Saturday, April 4 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil // Monsters Of Rock*
Tuesday, April 7 2026 – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil – Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
Friday, April 10 2026 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Engenhao
Sunday, April 12 2026 – Vitoria, Brazil // Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
Wednesday, April 15 2026 – Salvador, Brazil // Arena Fonte Nova
Saturday, April 18 2026 – Fortaleza, Brazil // Arena Castelão
Tuesday, April 21 2026 – Sao Luiz, Brazil // Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
Saturday, April 25 2026 – Belém do Para, Brazil // Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”
Tuesday, May 5, 2026 – Hollywood, FL // Hard Rock Hollywood
Thursday, May 7, 2026 – Daytona Beach, FL // Welcome To Rockville Festival*
Thursday, June 4 2026 – Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice
Saturday, June 6 2026 – Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice
Wednesday, June 10 2026 – Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena
Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14 2026 – Donington, UK // Download Festival*
Thursday, June 18 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome
Saturday, June 20 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome
Tuesday, June 23 2026 – Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena
Thursday, June 25 2026 – Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena
Sunday, June 28 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium // AFAS Dome
Wednesday, July 1 2026 – Paris, France // Accor Arena
Friday, July 3 2026 – Paris, France // Accor Arena
Thursday, July 23 2026 – Raleigh, NC // Cater-Finley Stadium
Sunday, July 26 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY // Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, July 29 2026 – Tinley Park, IL // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 1 2026 – Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium
Wednesday, August 5 2026 – Toronto, ON // Rogers Stadium
Saturday, August 8 2026 – Shakopee, MN // Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 12 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 16 2026 – St. Louis, MO // Busch Stadium
Wednesday, August 19 2026 – Kansas City, MO // Morton Amphitheater
Saturday, August 22 2026 – Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium
Wednesday, August 26 2026 – Edmonton, AB // Commonwealth Stadium
Saturday, August 29 2026 – Vancouver, BC // BC Place
Wednesday, September 2 2026 – San Diego, CA // Snapdragon Stadium
Saturday, September 5 2026 – Pasadena, CA // Rose Bowl
Wednesday, September 9 2026 – Arlington, TX // Globe Life Field
Saturday, September 12 2026 – Ridgedale, MO // Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Wednesday, September 16 2026 – San Antonio, TX // Alamodome
Saturday, September 19 2026 – Atlanta, GA // Truist Park
*Festival appearance
