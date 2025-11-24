Rock Legends GUNS N’ ROSES Announce 2026 World Tour

After a sprawling 2025 world tour that saw Guns N’ Roses return to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, the powerhouse rock icons have announced they will hit the road again in the spring and summer 2026. This 2026 tour will see Guns N’ Roses visit Mexico and Brazil, before headlining additional EU markets, as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. The upcoming run includes a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl, marking a historic return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years.

To participate in the Guns N’ Roses Artist Presale in North America on Wednesday, December 3rd at 10am local time, you must sign up HERE by Monday, December 1st at 11:59pm ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Nightrain Fan Club members will have first access to tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale. Times vary by city; check local listings at gunsnroses.com for more information.

In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind the scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

In conjunction with the Nightrain Fan Club Presale, Guns N’ Roses will release two new songs: “Nothin” and “Atlas” via Geffen Records on Tuesday, December 2nd. Marking their first releases since 2023, these new songs join “The General” and “Perhaps” as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR’s early catalogue. Pre-save the new tracks HERE.

The announcement arrives days after Guns N’ Roses released their deluxe Live Era ‘87-’93 boxset, a limited pressing with remastered audio and revamped art (more HERE). Though Live Era remains a document of GNR in their younger days, the release couldn’t be better timed: then and now, GNR are one of the most ferocious live bands on the planet.

With previously announced appearances at festivals in Mexico, Brazil, and the UK, the 31-date tour will feature an EU leg with performances in Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France, before GNR returns to North America for a run traversing the United States and Canada. Tickets are available at gunsnroses.com. For the full tourschedule, see below.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 Tour Dates

Saturday, March 28 2026 – Monterrey, Mexico // Tecate Pa’l Norte*

Wednesday, April 1 2026 – Porto Alegre, Brazil // Estádio Beira Rio

Saturday, April 4 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil // Monsters Of Rock*

Tuesday, April 7 2026 – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil – Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

Friday, April 10 2026 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Engenhao

Sunday, April 12 2026 – Vitoria, Brazil // Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

Wednesday, April 15 2026 – Salvador, Brazil // Arena Fonte Nova

Saturday, April 18 2026 – Fortaleza, Brazil // Arena Castelão

Tuesday, April 21 2026 – Sao Luiz, Brazil // Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

Saturday, April 25 2026 – Belém do Para, Brazil // Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 – Hollywood, FL // Hard Rock Hollywood

Thursday, May 7, 2026 – Daytona Beach, FL // Welcome To Rockville Festival*

Thursday, June 4 2026 – Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice

Saturday, June 6 2026 – Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice

Wednesday, June 10 2026 – Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena

Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14 2026 – Donington, UK // Download Festival*

Thursday, June 18 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome

Saturday, June 20 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, June 23 2026 – Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena

Thursday, June 25 2026 – Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena

Sunday, June 28 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium // AFAS Dome

Wednesday, July 1 2026 – Paris, France // Accor Arena

Friday, July 3 2026 – Paris, France // Accor Arena

Thursday, July 23 2026 – Raleigh, NC // Cater-Finley Stadium

Sunday, July 26 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY // Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 29 2026 – Tinley Park, IL // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 1 2026 – Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium

Wednesday, August 5 2026 – Toronto, ON // Rogers Stadium

Saturday, August 8 2026 – Shakopee, MN // Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 12 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 16 2026 – St. Louis, MO // Busch Stadium

Wednesday, August 19 2026 – Kansas City, MO // Morton Amphitheater

Saturday, August 22 2026 – Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium

Wednesday, August 26 2026 – Edmonton, AB // Commonwealth Stadium

Saturday, August 29 2026 – Vancouver, BC // BC Place

Wednesday, September 2 2026 – San Diego, CA // Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday, September 5 2026 – Pasadena, CA // Rose Bowl

Wednesday, September 9 2026 – Arlington, TX // Globe Life Field

Saturday, September 12 2026 – Ridgedale, MO // Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Wednesday, September 16 2026 – San Antonio, TX // Alamodome

Saturday, September 19 2026 – Atlanta, GA // Truist Park

*Festival appearance