Puffin Drinkwear and Liquid Death Launch Limited Collection Packed with Personality!

Here’s the killer collab you’ve been waiting for! Puffin Drinkwear, the brand famous for giving your beverages more personality than most people at the party, has officially teamed up with Liquid Death for a bold new drop that blends dark humor, rock attitude, and premium chill power.

The all-new Liquid Death x Puffin Collection unleashes five killer designs built to keep your drink cold and your vibe loud:

The Death Rider – A slick, faux-leather biker jacket fit for your can’s inner rebel.

The Death Core Hoodie – A pink hoodie that proves tough can still be soft.

Aloha Deathly Bahama – A dark tropical polo that brings vacation vibes to the afterlife.

Death Drip Hoodie – A black and gold design that oozes high-voltage energy.

Death Status Hoodie – A black and gold classic with killer printed details worthy of a backstage pass.

Each piece is crafted with premium materials and high-quality insulation to keep drinks colder (or warmer) for longer. Non-slip rubber bottoms help prevent party spills, and durable stitching keeps your Puffin rocking for the long-term. Like all Puffins, the Liquid Death x Puffin Collection is designed to keep your beverage cold, your hands warm, and your vibe unmatched.

“Since its introduction, Liquid Death has brought a personality and vibe to beverages that’s unlike anything out there, and we’re absolutely stoked to introduce the Liquid Death x Puffin Collection,” said Puffin Drinkwear Founder, Tyrone Hazen. “Puffins are made to be fun, playful, and useful, and this collection takes it to a new level. A conversation starter for sure.”

The limited-edition Puffin Drinkwear x Liquid Death Collection is available today at the Liquid Death online store and https://puffindrinkwear.com/collections/liquid-death.