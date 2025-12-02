Comedy Superstar NAOMI WATANABE Sets 2026 North American Tour Dates

Comedian, actor, and creator Naomi Watanabe announces her 2026 North American tour, marking her most ambitious run of shows in the region to date. The tour begins April 17 in Los Angeles and will make stops across the U.S. and Canada. The announcement follows a major milestone back at home where Watanabe’s upcoming February 11, 2026 performance at Tokyo Dome sold out over 40,000 tickets.

Comedy lovers and Naomi Watanabe fans alike can expect a night of start-to-finish laughter from one of the world’s greatest comedic talents. In her first fully English tour, Naomi will share her unmatched perspective into life’s mysteries and idiosyncrasies.

“The last few years have been full of big changes for both myself as a person and my comedy, and I can’t wait to share what I’ve been up to with audiences all around North America,” says Watanabe. “This tour would not be possible without the love and support of my fans from the U.S., Canada, Japan, and beyond. Thank you, and I can’t wait to meet friends – old and new – on the road this spring.”

Watanabe first rose to prominence in Japan in 2007, where she became widely known for her sketch comedy and original characters. In recent years, she has been steadily expanding her presence in North America through a combination of live performances, podcasting, and acting opportunities.

In recent years, Watanabe’s profile has continued to grow following her move to New York City. In 2023, she launched the podcast Naomi Takes America and took it on a seven-city live tour, blending improv, stand-up, and audience Q&A. In 2024, she made her English-language stand-up debut with Stand Up with Naomi Watanabe, selling out two shows at the Gramercy Theatre within an hour, and in 2026 she will also headline a solo sketch comedy show in Japan.

Outside of her comedy, Watanabe has used her platform to become one of the most disruptive forces in the fashion and beauty space, by consistently shattering traditional industry standards through global partnerships and ambassadorships with top brands such as Adidas x Ivy Park, Gap, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, and Hugo Boss, and her very own streetwear clothing line, Punyus. She has been recognized as one of BBC’s “100 Women” and received the Global Groundbreaker Award at Character Media’s Unforgettable Gala. She also appeared on Netflix’s Queer Eye, where she and Karamo Brown shared advice on confidence and self-expression, and lent her voice to the 2025 Disney/Pixar film Elio.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, December 3. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 5 at 10AM ET. For further ticketing information, please visit NaomiWatanabe.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card for the U.S. Live Nation dates of the Naomi Watanabe 2026 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 3 at 10AM local time until Thursday, December 4 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For full details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

TOUR DATES:

Friday, April 17 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern*

Saturday, April 18 | San Diego, CA | Observatory SD*

Thursday, April 23 | San Francisco, CA | The Castro Theatre

Saturday, April 25 | Las Vegas, NV | Palazzo Theatre

Friday, May 1 | Honolulu, HI | Hawaii Theatre*

Thursday, May 7 | Detroit, MI | Majestic Theatre

Friday, May 8 | Chicago, IL | The Vic

Saturday, May 9 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre*

Thursday, May 14 | Boulder, CO | Boulder Theater

Friday, May 15 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues*

Saturday, May 16 | Houston, TX | House of Blues*

Wednesday, May 27 | Washington, DC | The Howard Theatre*

Thursday, May 28 | Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall*

Friday, May 29 | Boston, MA | The Wilbur

Saturday, June 6 | New York, NY | Town Hall*

Thursday, June 11 | Portland, OR | Aladdin Theater

Friday, June 12 | Seattle, WA | Neptune Theatre

Saturday, June 13 | Vancouver, BC | Vogue Theatre*

*This is a Live Nation date.