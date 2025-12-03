Comedian NIMESH PATEL Announces 2026 ‘With All Due Disrespect’ North American Tour

Comedian and television writer, Nimesh Patel announced his 2026 North American ‘With All Due Disrespect’ Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 7-city tour kicks off on Saturday, January 24 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles making stops across North America in Atlanta, San Francisco, Toronto and more before wrapping up in New York at The Beacon Theatre on Friday, May 1.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist presale beginning Wednesday, December 3. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 5 at 11am local time atLiveNation.com.

WITH ALL DUE DISRESPECT 2026 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jan 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Thu Feb 20 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Thu Mar 12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat Mar 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Miller Theater

Sat Apr 04 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Thu Apr 30 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Fri May 01 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

ABOUT NIMESH PATEL

Nimesh Patel is a comedian and Emmy-nominated writer who has risen the ranks to some of comedy’s biggest stages due to his unassailable joke writing, prolific output, and innovative marketing. Named as one of Variety’s prestigious “10 Comics To Watch” of 2023 and hailed by Vulture as “a Comedian You Should and Will Know,” Nimesh has charted a path from sold out comedy clubs to major theaters. His most recent self-produced special “Lucky Lefty” about his experience having testicular cancer “for three business days” is his third in the past two years. “Lucky Lefty” along with his first two self-produced specials “Thank You China” and “Jokes to Get You Through Quarantine” have amassed millions of views on YouTube alone with no sign of slowing down. His first writing job came after Chris Rock saw him perform standup and hired him directly to write for The Academy Awards in 2016 and tour with him. Since then, he has written for “Saturday Night Live” with Vanity Fair hailing him as the show’s “most intriguing new hire,” “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” The White House Correspondents Dinner, and was a producer for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” He is a favorite on the late night circuit with multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.