GUNS N’ ROSES Unleash New Singles “Nothin’” and “Atlas,” Their First New Tracks Since 2023!

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses return with a double shot of brand new music via Interscope Records, marking their first release since 2023. “Nothin’” and “Atlas” hit with two distinct flavors, proving the band is still firing on all cylinders. “Atlas” channels classic GNR swagger with powerful riffs and a surging rock pulse, while “Nothin’” leans into something more introspective with airy keys and a beautifully emotive guitar performance.
LISTEN TO “NOTHIN’” HERE and “ATLAS” HERE
Guns N’ Roses have been rolling out new material in recent years while packing stadiums around the world. Following 2023’s “The General” and “Perhaps,” the new singles slide seamlessly into setlists stacked with timeless hits and deep cut fan favorites.
“Nothin’” and “Atlas” will be available for pre-order on December 12 as a 7-inch vinyl, a Guns N’ Roses store exclusive cassette, and a Japan exclusive SHM-CD. To pre-order, or for more information, please click HERE.
Most recently, Guns N’ Roses announced they will hit the road in the spring and summer of 2026 (please see dates below) on a world tour that will see the band visit Mexico and Brazil before headlining additional EU markets as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. The tour will include a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl, marking a historic return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years. This 2026 tour follows on the heels of a sprawling 2025 world tour that saw the band make their long-awaited return to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.
Tickets are available at gunsnroses.com. In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
2026 Tour Dates
Saturday, March 28 2026 – Monterrey, Mexico // Tecate Pa’l Norte*
Wednesday, April 1 2026 – Porto Alegre, Brazil // Estádio Beira Rio
Saturday, April 4 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil // Monsters Of Rock*
Tuesday, April 7 2026 – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil // Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
Friday, April 10 2026 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil // Engenhao
Sunday, April 12 2026 – Cariacica, Brazil // Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
Wednesday, April 15 2026 – Salvador, Brazil // Arena Fonte Nova
Saturday, April 18 2026 – Fortaleza, Brazil // Arena Castelão
Tuesday, April 21 2026 – Sao Luiz, Brazil // Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
Saturday, April 25 2026 – Belém do Para, Brazil // Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”
Tuesday, May 5, 2026 – Hollywood, FL // Hard Rock Hollywood
Thursday, May 7, 2026 – Daytona Beach, FL // Welcome To Rockville Festival*
Thursday, June 4 2026 – Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice
Saturday, June 6 2026 – Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice
Wednesday, June 10 2026 – Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena
Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14 2026 – Donington, UK // Download Festival*
Thursday, June 18 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome
Saturday, June 20 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome
Tuesday, June 23 2026 – Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena
Thursday, June 25 2026 – Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena
Sunday, June 28 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium // AFAS Dome
Wednesday, July 1 2026 – Paris, France // Accor Arena
Friday, July 3 2026 – Paris, France // Accor Arena
Thursday, July 23 2026 – Raleigh, NC // Cater-Finley Stadium
Sunday, July 26 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY // Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, July 29 2026 – Tinley Park, IL // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 1 2026 – Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium
Wednesday, August 5 2026 – Toronto, ON // Rogers Stadium
Saturday, August 8 2026 – Shakopee, MN // Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 12 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 16 2026 – St. Louis, MO // Busch Stadium
Wednesday, August 19 2026 – Kansas City, MO // Morton Amphitheater
Saturday, August 22 2026 – Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium
Wednesday, August 26 2026 – Edmonton, AB // Commonwealth Stadium
Saturday, August 29 2026 – Vancouver, BC // BC Place
Wednesday, September 2 2026 – San Diego, CA // Snapdragon Stadium
Saturday, September 5 2026 – Pasadena, CA // Rose Bowl
Wednesday, September 9 2026 – Arlington, TX // Globe Life Field
Saturday, September 12 2026 – Ridgedale, MO // Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Wednesday, September 16 2026 – San Antonio, TX // Alamodome
Saturday, September 19 2026 – Atlanta, GA // Truist Park
*Festival appearance
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.