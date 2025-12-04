GUNS N’ ROSES Unleash New Singles “Nothin’” and “Atlas,” Their First New Tracks Since 2023!

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses return with a double shot of brand new music via Interscope Records, marking their first release since 2023. “Nothin’” and “Atlas” hit with two distinct flavors, proving the band is still firing on all cylinders. “Atlas” channels classic GNR swagger with powerful riffs and a surging rock pulse, while “Nothin’” leans into something more introspective with airy keys and a beautifully emotive guitar performance.

Guns N’ Roses have been rolling out new material in recent years while packing stadiums around the world. Following 2023’s “The General” and “Perhaps,” the new singles slide seamlessly into setlists stacked with timeless hits and deep cut fan favorites.

“Nothin’” and “Atlas” will be available for pre-order on December 12 as a 7-inch vinyl, a Guns N’ Roses store exclusive cassette, and a Japan exclusive SHM-CD. To pre-order, or for more information, please click HERE.

Most recently, Guns N’ Roses announced they will hit the road in the spring and summer of 2026 (please see dates below) on a world tour that will see the band visit Mexico and Brazil before headlining additional EU markets as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. The tour will include a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl, marking a historic return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years. This 2026 tour follows on the heels of a sprawling 2025 world tour that saw the band make their long-awaited return to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

Tickets are available at gunsnroses.com.

2026 Tour Dates

Saturday, March 28 2026 – Monterrey, Mexico // Tecate Pa’l Norte*

Wednesday, April 1 2026 – Porto Alegre, Brazil // Estádio Beira Rio

Saturday, April 4 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil // Monsters Of Rock*

Tuesday, April 7 2026 – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil // Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

Friday, April 10 2026 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil // Engenhao

Sunday, April 12 2026 – Cariacica, Brazil // Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

Wednesday, April 15 2026 – Salvador, Brazil // Arena Fonte Nova

Saturday, April 18 2026 – Fortaleza, Brazil // Arena Castelão

Tuesday, April 21 2026 – Sao Luiz, Brazil // Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

Saturday, April 25 2026 – Belém do Para, Brazil // Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 – Hollywood, FL // Hard Rock Hollywood

Thursday, May 7, 2026 – Daytona Beach, FL // Welcome To Rockville Festival*

Thursday, June 4 2026 – Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice

Saturday, June 6 2026 – Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice

Wednesday, June 10 2026 – Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena

Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14 2026 – Donington, UK // Download Festival*

Thursday, June 18 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome

Saturday, June 20 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, June 23 2026 – Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena

Thursday, June 25 2026 – Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena

Sunday, June 28 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium // AFAS Dome

Wednesday, July 1 2026 – Paris, France // Accor Arena

Friday, July 3 2026 – Paris, France // Accor Arena

Thursday, July 23 2026 – Raleigh, NC // Cater-Finley Stadium

Sunday, July 26 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY // Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 29 2026 – Tinley Park, IL // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 1 2026 – Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium

Wednesday, August 5 2026 – Toronto, ON // Rogers Stadium

Saturday, August 8 2026 – Shakopee, MN // Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 12 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 16 2026 – St. Louis, MO // Busch Stadium

Wednesday, August 19 2026 – Kansas City, MO // Morton Amphitheater

Saturday, August 22 2026 – Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium

Wednesday, August 26 2026 – Edmonton, AB // Commonwealth Stadium

Saturday, August 29 2026 – Vancouver, BC // BC Place

Wednesday, September 2 2026 – San Diego, CA // Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday, September 5 2026 – Pasadena, CA // Rose Bowl

Wednesday, September 9 2026 – Arlington, TX // Globe Life Field

Saturday, September 12 2026 – Ridgedale, MO // Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Wednesday, September 16 2026 – San Antonio, TX // Alamodome

Saturday, September 19 2026 – Atlanta, GA // Truist Park

*Festival appearance