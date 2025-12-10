DEVO Returns to the Road with 2026 “Mutate, Don’t Stagnate” Tour

DEVO has officially announced their 2026 tour, “Mutate, Don’t Stagnate,” launching April 3rd in Wheatland, California, just ahead of their highly anticipated appearance at Coachella. The pioneering post-punk legends will bring their signature mix of razor-sharp sound, groundbreaking visuals, and high-concept performance art to fans across the West Coast in April of 2026.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 12th at 10 AM local time. An artist presale and VIP presale begin Wednesday, December 10th at 10 AM local time, followed by promoter, venue, and local presales on Thursday, December 11th at 10 AM local time. Full ticket info is available at clubdevo.com.

The run kicks off April 3rd in Wheatland with stops in Reno, Salt Lake City, Indio, and Phoenix, with additional dates to be announced.

“We can’t wait to hit the road in 2026 and perform for our fans across the West Coast,” said DEVO. “It’s incredible to see our music resonate with fans of all ages. From those who have been with us since the beginning more than fifty years ago to a whole new generation discovering DEVO for the first time. This tour is a celebration for everyone who has been part of our journey.”

Mutate Don’t Stagnate Tour Dates

Friday, April 3rd — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Saturday, April 4th — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Tuesday, April 7th — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex, Rockwell

Friday, April 10th — Indio, CA — Coachella

Monday, April 13th — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Friday, April 17th — Indio, CA — Coachella

More dates to be announced!

The tour arrives as DEVO’s acclaimed feature documentary scores a GRAMMY nomination for Best Music Film. Now streaming globally on Netflix, the film gives fans a deeper look into the band’s enduring influence and cultural legacy.

DEVO also recently announced newly added UK dates for their co-headlining Cosmic De-Evolution Tour with The B-52s. Following a hugely successful run across the United States and Canada, both groups will hit The O2 in London on June 20th and Manchester’s AO Arena on June 21st as their international footprint continues to expand in 2026.

For updates on all things DEVO, visit clubdevo.com.