MEGADETH Unveils Trailer For “Behind the Mask” Global Cinema Event

Legendary metal titans MEGADETH and Trafalgar Releasing have dropped the official trailer for “MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK,” the global legacy event hitting theaters for one night only on Thursday, January 22. See the trailer below.

Tickets are officially on sale for the massive screening that will roll out in more than 1,000 cinemas across 35 countries on the eve of the release of the band’s final studio album, arriving January 23. Fans can grab tickets, get info, and sign up for updates at megadethfilm.com.

In “MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK,” Dave Mustaine opens up like never before, guiding audiences through 40 years of MEGADETH history with untold stories, personal reflections, and the creative spark that fueled one of the most influential metal bands of all time. The film also features the world premiere of the band’s new self-titled album, presented track by track with Mustaine sharing intimate commentary on what is now positioned as MEGADETH’s final studio chapter. It is an immersive, once-in-a-lifetime celebration of a legacy that reshaped heavy metal.

Leading up to the album and film’s debut, MEGADETH—Dave Mustaine, Teemu Mäntysaari (Lead, Rhythm, and Acoustic Guitars), James LoMenzo(Bass Guitar) and Dirk Verbeuren (Drums)—have released two tracks: “I Don’t Care” (watch the video HERE and listen to the song HERE) and “Tipping Point,” the album’s first single (watch the video HERE and listen to the song HERE). MEGADETH have also announced a very special bonus track from the album: a reimagined version of “Ride The Lightning,” which MUSTAINE co-wrote with Metallica’s James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich and was the title track from the group’s 1984 album. Pre-order the album, via DAVE MUSTAINE’s Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group’s new BLKIIBLK label, HERE.

