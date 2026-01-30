LAGUNITAS and IRON MAIDEN Join Forces For West Coast IPA Trooper Beer Collab!

Lagunitas Brewing Company has announced a powerhouse partnership with Trooper Beer, the award-winning international range of beers created by legendary Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden, set to launch this summer. Together, they’re unleashing a bold West Coast IPA that marries Iron Maiden’s 50?year legacy of musical innovation with Lagunitas’ unmistakably adventurous brewing style, igniting a cultural coming-together of two unstoppable legends.

“Lagunitas was founded on the belief that great beer is meant to be shared. Fueling good times, great music, and the stories that come from them. That shared commitment to craft and connection makes Iron Maiden a perfect partner, bringing together two icons who care deeply about what they make and the fans who experience it,” said Hannah Dray, CMO of Lagunitas Brewing Company. “Music drives us, and craft defines us. Together, they’ve inspired a new collectible beer shaped by Iron Maiden’s spirit of adventure and wrapped in packaging and attitude that are unmistakably Eddie, and unmistakably Lagunitas.”

For Lagunitas, music has always been central to how the brand shows up in culture. Through Live at Lagunitas and collaborations across genres, the brewery has built a reputation for creating intimate, high?energy experiences that bring fans closer to the music. That crossover of music and beer is exactly what made Lagunitas a natural home for the first West Coast IPA Trooper. When Bruce Dickinson met Lagunitas Brewmaster Jeremy Marshall, the creative spark was immediate, resulting in a collaboration rooted in craft, authenticity, and a shared belief in the power of music and beer to bring people together.

“The challenge of an American beer has long been on top of my ‘To Do’ list,” confirmed Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden. “Lagunitas are a watchword for west coast brewing excellence, and it has been a real highlight working with them on a Trooper taste for both coasts and all states in-between! Our combined passion for rock n’ roll and brewing equals an evolution for Trooper in the United States and I know that this partnership is going to delight our fans, beer drinkers and hopefully fill our Eddie’s pop-up Dive Bars when we bring our Run For Your Lives Tour over there in September.”

The latest release of the Trooper Beer series is a bold West Coast IPA that stands as a modern exemplar of the style, bursting with flavor, character, and attitude. Crafted with Krush, the newest “hot” hop variety making waves in the brewing world, this IPA delivers a pungent, resinous, and unmistakably West Coast profile.

At 6.6% ABV, the beer offers a slightly elevated strength that strikes the perfect balance between intensity and drinkability, appealing to hop enthusiasts and casual craft beer fans alike. This launch underscores the collaboration’s commitment to innovation and authenticity, bringing a fresh yet classic expression of the West Coast IPA to market.

Together, Trooper and Lagunitas are uniting fans across America around two passions they share most: great beer and great music. The new release builds on the Trooper range available worldwide, extending it with a West Coast IPA designed to strike a chord with American beer lovers and music fans alike.

The Trooper West Coast IPA will be available this summer at select bars and taprooms, as well as in 6?packs at participating retailers. Craft beer fans are encouraged to experience this latest release while supplies last.

For more information and to stay updated on the details of this legendary collaboration, please visit www. Lagunitas.com/Trooper.