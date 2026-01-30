Big news for fans of the legendary “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Turtlemania is officially back on the big screen! Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of theatrical content worldwide, along with Saga Arts and Warner Bros. Pictures, have announced that tickets are now on sale for the 35th Anniversary theatrical re-release of New Line Cinema’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze,” returning to theaters nationwide from March 13–19.

Back by bodacious demand and for the first time ever, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” will be presented in theaters in a newly restored 4K presentation, giving longtime fans and first-time audiences the chance to experience the beloved sequel with unprecedented clarity and scale on the big screen.

Following the massive success of last year’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” 35th Anniversary event, Turtlemania returns for families, longtime fans, and a new generation discovering the Turtles together during a weeklong nationwide theatrical engagement. In August 2025, the anniversary event expanded from an initial two-day run to four weeks in theaters, reached the Top 10 at the box office, and generated nearly $3.7 million in domestic revenue.

The ticket on-sale announcement arrives alongside a newly released trailer, giving fans their first look at the nationwide celebration and the return of one of the franchise’s most beloved sequels.

In addition to the feature presentation, the anniversary event will include a never-before-seen featurette titled “The Ninja Turtles: Revolutions,” which will screen before the film. The special segment invites audiences into the creative world of TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman as he reflects on the past and illustrates the evolving history and mythos of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from his personal drawing desk.

Tickets for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 35th Anniversary may be purchased at Fathom Entertainment or at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).