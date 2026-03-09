EMF Set Course for North America with Upcoming East Coast Tour

“We’re so excited to be back in North America for the fourth time in two years,” says guitarist Ian Dench of British dance-rock quintet EMF, as the band gears up for another run across the East Coast.

The ten-date tour launches May 7th at Philadelphia’s Nikki Lopez and will take the group through the eastern half of the continent with stops in Buffalo (May 8th @ May Town Ballroom), Montreal (May 10th at Bar Le Ritz), Boston (May 11th @ City Winery), and New York City (May 13th @ Sony Hall), before wrapping things up in Hamden, CT (May 16th @ Space Ballroom). NYC art-rock outfit Ecce Shnak will join the tour as support (see full dates below).

25 years since the release of their breakthrough album Schubert Dip EMF is reclaiming the torch they lit when their worldwide smash “Unbelievable” launched the band into the mainstream stratosphere including the U.S. where the track hit the top of the charts. “We have so many great memories of being in the U.S. in the ‘90s when ‘Unbelievable’ was shooting up the Billboard Hot 100 where it reached #1,” he says. “Those were crazy times and you all in the U.S. will always hold a special place in our hearts because you took us into yours. We will be playing all the hits from Schubert Dip that we played back in the day; ‘Unbelievable,’ of course, but also ‘Lies,’ ‘I Believe’ and ‘Children’.”

Sprinkled throughout their setlists will include songs from their most recent album The Beauty and the Chaos (2024) and EP Reach for Something Higher (2025). He reminisces, “Talking of crazy times, landing in all the beauty and the chaos of the U.S. in June 2025 inspired us to write ‘Hands in the Air’ and ‘LGBTQ+ Lover’ which were included in the Reach for Something Higher EP.”

EMF ON TOUR

with special guests Ecce Shnak

May 7 Philadelphia, PA Nikki Lopez (tickets) May 8 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom (tickets) May 9 Toronto, ON Dance Cave (tickets) May 10 Montréal, QC Le Ritz Montréal (tickets) May 11 Boston, MA City Winery (tickets on sale 3/13) May 13 New York, NY Sony Hall (tickets) May 14 Millersville, PA Phantom Power (tickets) May 15 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery (tickets) May 16 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom (tickets)

ABOUT EMF

Formed in 1989 in the quiet town of Cinderford in England’s Forest of Dean, EMF exploded onto the global stage with their infectious blend of dance, rock, and pop. Within a year, they were everywhere, thanks to the smash hit “Unbelievable,” a song that would go on to define a generation and top charts worldwide.

Their debut album Schubert Dip (1991) captured their raw energy and genre-defying sound. With follow-ups Stigma (1992) and Cha Cha Cha (1995), EMF took fans on an ever-evolving journey, shifting from dance floor anthems to darker, more introspective sonic territory before taking a break in 1995. After some time apart, James and Ian started writing again, culminating in the 2022 release of Go Go Sapiens and the band hit the road once more, reuniting with audiences across the UK, Europe, and the US. Their momentum continued with 2024’s The Beauty and the Chaos, a critically acclaimed album that reaffirmed EMF’s place in the modern music landscape.

With a new album on the way, the band are excited to get back on the road in the U.S. One thing is guaranteed: when EMF take to the stage, they bring the joy, energy, and glorious madness that have defined their live shows for the last few decades. “We can’t wait to see you,” he concludes.

EMF are James Atkin (vocals, guitars, programming), Ian Dench (guitars, programming), Derry Brownson (samples), Stevey Marsh (bass), and Aid Todd (drums).