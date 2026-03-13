“Rick and Morty” Returns: Season Nine Warps Onto Adult Swim May 24th

Get ready to portal-jump back into the multiverse – Adult Swim’s #1 series returns with a season that’s bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than ever. The galaxy’s favorite duo returns when Season Nine of Rick and Morty premieres Sunday, May 24 at 11:00pm ET/PT.

“I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season—just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you’re going to see great high?concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

From the official season description:

Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.

First-look images can be found here. A clip from Season Nine of Rick and Morty will debut on Adult Swim’s social channels tomorrow, March 12.

Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all of cable during seasons three, four, five?and?six, and has garnered two Emmys for “Outstanding Animated Program.” It stars Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer and is Executive Produced by Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, who also serves as showrunner.

A global cultural juggernaut, the ninth season of Rick and Morty will debut in over 170 countries in 42 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. Rick and Morty Season Nine will be available to stream in the U.S. beginning August 31.