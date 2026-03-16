SNOOP DOGG Raises a Glass to TUPAC With “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” Wine

Cali By Snoop drops its most legendary wine yet – 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted, a wine built around a personal tribute from Snoop Dogg to Tupac Shakur, commemorating the 30th anniversary of one of rap’s most iconic collabs.

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted is a red blend that celebrates the history of two of hip-hop’s greatest superstars. Along with the bottle, Snoop Dogg stars in a moving tribute film, where he reminisces on their experience together and pours a little out as a tribute. The tribute features archival behind-the-scenes footage from the music video for “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.’ Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink,” said Snoop Dogg. “This wine is perfect for celebrating with loved ones, and I’m looking forward to the people pourin’ a little out with me for my friend.”

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted was inspired by a time in Snoop and Tupac’s history where they came together as young artists and created something iconic. Watching the original music video of “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted”, you can feel the energy. Seeing them sitting at the table celebrating… you are there with them – raising a glass. Both Snoop and Tupac were signed to the legendary Death Row Records during the West Coast hip-hop boom of the 1990s – the “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” music video was the only one that Snoop and Tupac filmed together.

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted is a Petite Sirah-dominant red blend that features notes of toasty oak, dark fruit, toffee, and baking spice. Michael Garrison, 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted and Treasury Wine Estates Winemaker, describes the wine as well-structured, with supple, integrated tannins that deliver a long, flavorful finish with each sip. The label design is inspired by a moment etched in hip-hop history from the 1996 VMA Awards, featuring Snoop and Tupac, and includes a tribute to Tupac written by Snoop Dogg.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to work with Snoop Dogg and the Tupac Estate to develop a wine celebrating this historic collaboration, and worthy of two of Hip Hop’s greatest Icons,” said John Wardley, Senior Vice President of Brand, Innovation, and Partnerships at Treasury Wine Estates. “The ‘Cali by Snoop’ range has always pushed the boundaries of traditional wine culture. We are proud to honor Tupac and Snoop’s legacy with a truly unique wine.”

Cali By Snoop was launched in 2020 with the release of Cali Red. 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted joins the rest of the portfolio, which includes Cali Smooth, Cali Sweet, Cali Blanc, Cali Rosé, Cali Chill, and Cali Gold.

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted is available for an SRP of $14.99 and is available now at major retailers and marketplaces nationwide, including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Instacart, Ralph’s, Albertson’s, Meijer, DoorDash, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and availability, please visit CaliBySnoop.com.