LIL WAYNE Extends 20th Anniversary “Tha Carter” Tour with 25+ New U.S. Dates

Due to incredible demand, five-time GRAMMY award–winning rap icon Lil Wayne extends his North American tour celebrating more than 20 years of his groundbreaking Carter album series into 2026. Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award–winning artist, 2 Chainz, will join as a special guest on the majority of dates, with The Game supporting on select shows.

Promoted by Live Nation, the new leg kicks off on Tuesday, June 30 at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME, making stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Long Beach, Denver, Nashville and more before wrapping up on Friday, October 23 at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN.

The 2026 extension follows a massively successful 2025 run and continues the celebration of Wayne’s iconic Tha Carter legacy, an album series that redefined hip-hop and cemented his place as one of the most influential rappers of all time. Spanning more than two decades, Tha Carter albums have delivered era-defining hits, multi-platinum milestones, and record-breaking chart achievements.

More than 20 years after launching Tha Carter, Lil Wayne remains a dominant cultural force from shaping the careers of generational superstars through Young Money Entertainment to influencing an entire wave of artists with his distinctive style, voice, and work ethic. The 2026 dates further underscore the lasting impact of a catalog that continues to resonate across generations of fans.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 10am local time, followed by an artist presale at 12pm local time ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 20 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. As a thank you to Lil Wayne’s day-one fans, the tour will launch with a special 2-for-$75 ticket offer (code: DayOnes), rewarding early buyers with special pricing. The offer is limited and available while supplies last.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Lil Wayne 2026 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 10am local time until Thursday March 19 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

LIL WAYNE 2026 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jun 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Thu Jul 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC*

Fri Jul 3 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

Thu Jul 16 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center

Fri Jul 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Sat Jul 18 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

Thu Jul 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

Fri Jul 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sat Jul 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater*

Thu Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Fri Jul 31 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord^*

Sat Aug 1 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater^*

Fri Aug 14 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Aug 15 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Sun Aug 16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu Aug 27 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

Fri Aug 28 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center^

Sat Aug 29 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD

Thu Sep 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Fri Sep 11 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

Fri Sep 18 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Sat Sep 19 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena=

Thu Sep 24 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

Fri Sep 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Sat Sep 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Fri Oct 16 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Sat Oct 17 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Oct 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Thu Oct 23 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center

* With 2 Chainz

^ With The Game

= Non-Live Nation Date