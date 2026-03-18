“The Vampire Lestat” Set to Debut June 7 on AMC and AMC+; New Single “All Fall Down” Out Now

The world’s first immortal rockstar, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), is back pleasing fledglings and fans worldwide with the debut of “All Fall Down,” the second official rock single from The Vampire Lestat, ahead of its premiere on Sunday, June 7 on AMC and AMC+. AMC Networks and Lakeshore Records have released the single on the recently launched Vampire Lestat artist profile pages at major digital music services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, with additional songs to be released in the coming months. As an added bonus, the series’ new rousing opening title sequence featuring the single has also been released. “All Fall Down’s” original music and lyrics are by series composer Daniel Hart and performed by Reid. This song follows the recent drop of the series’ first official rock single, “Long Face”.

In the upcoming rock and roll centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past. As his band’s popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian,?Delainey Hayles and Jennifer Ehle and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Said Daniel Hart: “’All Fall Down’ is both the title track for the new season and the idea for a song by the Vampire Lestat from early in the band’s life. Much like ‘Long face’, it feels heavily influenced by Bowie, T. Rex, and other 70s rock’n’roll stars who were looking back to the blues as much as they were looking up to the stars for inspiration. ‘All Fall Down’ marks a time in this vampire band’s life when they were still figuring out exactly what their sound was, and before Lestat himself started to change personas and explore other musical styles. At the same time, with ‘All Fall Down’, we tried to capture the overall feeling of this new Lestat we get to know better and better throughout the season: more wild, more raw, more self-deprecatingly funny than ever before.”

Said the Vampire Lestat: “’All Fall Down’ is mercifully only?68?seconds long. That’s?54?seconds more Daniel Hart than anyone should suffer. I like the harmonies on the chorus. I did those.”