SHAKIRA Expands “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” With New U.S. Dates

Global superstar Shakira announced five additional U.S. dates on her record-breaking Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tourfollowing overwhelming demand. The limited U.S. run gives fans a rare opportunity to experience the production in more intimate arena settings this summer, with second nights in San Jose, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, and Brooklyn.

Beyond the U.S., Shakira continues to expand the tour globally with a newly unveiled residency in Madrid this fall. The engagement will take place at Shakira Stadium, a large-scale temporary venue within Iberdrola Music with capacity for more than 50,000 fans per night. Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, the space will feature full visibility, advanced acoustics, and premium fan experiences, marking the introduction of an international residency model in Spain. Originally announced with three dates, the Madrid run quickly grew to 11 shows across September and October, with more than half a million tickets sold within hours.

The announcement also follows Shakira’s recent performance at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, where she played to more than 2 million fans as part of the Todo Mundo No Rio concert, further cementing her status as a global icon and legendary performer. It also builds on the success of her most recent Mexico run, including a free performance at Mexico City’s Zócalo that drew 400,000 fans, and a record-setting 13-show run at Estadio GNP Seguros, where she sold over 800,000 tickets.

These milestones add to an extraordinary moment for the global superstar, who was recently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Since its launch in February 2025, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has broken records worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing tour in history by a Spanish-language artist.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Thursday, May 7, followed by an artist presale starting on Friday, May 8 at 10am local time. The general onsale will begin on Monday, May 11 at 10am local time at shakira.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets to the new dates beginning Thursday, May 7 at 10am local time until Sunday, May 10 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for the newly added shows runs from Thursday, May 7 at 10am local time until Sunday, May 10 at 10pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026 U.S. Dates:

Sat Jun 13 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Sun Jun 14 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Wed Jun 17 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Jun 19 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Sat Jun 20 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center – NEW DATE

Tue Jun 23 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Fri Jun 26 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sun Jun 28 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena – NEW DATE

Wed Jul 1 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Thu Jul 2 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center – NEW DATE

Mon Jul 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sat Jul 11 — Boston, MA — TD Garden – NEW DATE

Tue Jul 14 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Jul 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Tue Jul 21 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center – NEW DATE

Thu Jul 23 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Sat Jul 25 — Atlantic City, NJ — Boardwalk Hall

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026 Europe Residency Dates – Previously Announced:

Fri Sep 18 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Sep 19 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Sep 20 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Sep 25 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Sep 26 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Sep 27 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Oct 2 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Oct 3 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Oct 4 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Oct 10 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Oct 11 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium