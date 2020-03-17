‘Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’ Digital Release Details Revealed!

The flock’s all here when “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” where Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood,” “I, Tonya”) reprises her role as the endearingly daring DC Comics ne’er-do-well Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.” The film arrives on Digital on March 24th.

Directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pigs”) from a script by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), the film is based on characters from DC. The main cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane,” TV’s “Fargo”) as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell (TV’s “True Blood”) as Black Canary, Rosie Perez (“Fearless,” “Pitch Perfect 2”) as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina (“Argo,” TV’s “Sharp Objects”) as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor (“Doctor Sleep,” the “Trainspotting” films) as DC Super-Villain Roman Sionis/Black Mask. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

“Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” was produced by Robbie, Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer served as executive producers.

Joining Yan behind the scenes was a creative team comprised of director of photography Matthew Libatique (“A Star Is Born,” “Venom”), production designer K.K. Barrett (“Her”), editors Jay Cassidy (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) and Evan Schiff (“John Wick Chapters 2 & 3”) and costume designer Erin Benach (“A Star Is Born”). The music is by Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a Clubhouse Pictures Production, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

