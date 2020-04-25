Chris Jericho Performs “Bloodsucking Freak” On ‘The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs’; Track Featured On Limited-Edition 7” Vinyl Release!

Ot’s a great time to be a horror fan! Joe Bob Briggs and wrestling were both delighted by the news that AEW “Le Champion” and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho would co-host the Season 2 premiere of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on Shudder. Fans were doubly delighted when Joe Bob dropped the news that the film featured would be Jericho’s favorite, and a Troma classic, the immortal, 1976 oddity Bloodsucking Freaks.

Drive-In Mutants have come to eagerly anticipate the musical numbers of Last Drive-In production manager, music supervisor and all-around song-and-dance man John Brennan. The Last Drive-In‘s Season 2 premiere did not disappoint, and the internet was set alight when Chris Jericho and John Brennan performed their brand-new horror-punk tune “Bloodsucking Freak.”

Ship To Shore PhonoCo. are proud to offer The Last Drive-In “Bloodsucking Freak” Soundtrack EP on limited-edition 7” brain-matter-splatter vinyl featuring Yannick Bouchard’s “Drive-In of Darkness” artwork. The record includes “Bloodsucking Freak” performed by Chris Jericho (feat. John Brennan) coupled with Brennan’s original acoustic demo of the same. For the Drive-In Mutants who just can’t get enough Brennan, we are bundling this release with his Celebrated Standards: Vol. 2 audio cassette.

“When Joe Bob Briggs asked me to come watch a movie featuring butt darts, brain sucking, backgammon for digits, a maniacal mini-Oates AND a dick dog, I said what time and what trailer park!” Chris Jericho recalls. And Jericho is no stranger to music. In the ’90s, he wrote a popular column for Metal Edge magazine and has released seven studio albums with his band Fozzy since their 2000 debut album.

No record player? No cassette player? No problem! Both releases come with one free digital download per purchase.

Side A



Bloodsucking Freak

Side B



Bloodsucking Freak (Acoustic Demo)

Celebrated Standards: Vol. 2



Side A



1. The Drive-In Oath

2. Weird Cuisine

3. Wine Is for the Cuntin’ French

4. Fat Mofos Don’t Dance

5. Titty Bounce

6. Vagina (Live at the Laugh Factory)

7. Reindeer Makin’ It Rain

8. I Am a Janitor

9. The Escalator Pitch (Theme Song)

10. Full Blown Quincy Jones

Side B



1. Don’t Get It Twisted

2. Mexican Sandwich

3. Fistful of Fantasies

4. Fist on a Pint

5. Gavone

6. Come On Mary Lou (It’s Prom Night II)

7. LSD

8. Casualty Friday (Theme Song)