‘Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season’ Bursts Onto Blu-ray On September 8th!

Adventure awaits as one of TV’s favorite DC Super Heroes flies into homes with the release of Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season on Blu-ray and DVD on September 8, 2020 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Fans can purchase the sets which, in addition to all 19 super-powered episodes from season five, also contains The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019, deleted scenes and a gag reel. A limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes will be available exclusively for fans who purchase the Blu-ray. Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($44.98 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($49.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

In season five, Supergirl faces threats, both new and ancient. National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo’s charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas. As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges put up by rival reporter William Dey, renegade Martian Malefic J’onzz, a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of Supergirl’s best friend (and his sister) Lena. With humanity choosing to lose itself in technology, can Supergirl save the world yet again?

“After five strong seasons, Supergirl remains one of the most talked-about shows on the air,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “The loyal fan base will enjoy the special features, in addition to the 19 gripping episodes from the fifth season following new challenges and new characters.”

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Supergirl: The Complete Fifth SeasonBlu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 19 episodes from the fifth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist (Glee, Whiplash), Mehcad Brooks (About Last Night, Necessary Roughness), Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy), Katie McGrath (Jurassic World, Merlin), Jesse Rath (Defiance, No Tomorrow), Nicole Maines (Royal Pains), Azie Tesfai (Jane the Virgin), Andrea Brooks (Bates Motel), Julie Gonzalo (Dallas, Veronica Mars), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) and David Harewood (Homeland). Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Sigel and Joe Shuster by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel family, Supergirl is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.

SPECIAL FEATURES

The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

BLU-RAY BONUS DISC

All Five Epic Episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths from Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Special Features:

Crisis Past and Present: Kevin Conroy Bat Legend

Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Architects Return

Crisis Past and Present – Superman vs. Superman

Characters in Crisis: Pariah

Crisis Management

Character in Crisis: The Anti-Monitor

19 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Event Horizon Stranger Beside Me Blurred Lines In Plain Sight Dangerous Liaisons Confidence Women Tremors The Wrath of Rama Khan Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour One The Bottle Episode Back from the Future – Part One Back from the Future – Part Two It’s a Super Life The Bodyguard Reality Bytes Alex in Wonderland Deus Lex Machina The Missing Link Immortal Kombat

