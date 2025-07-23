MICHAEL JAI WHITE Seeks Inner Peace and Payback in Trailer For ‘Hostile Takeover’

The official trailer for “Hostile Takeover”, a high-octane new thriller starring action icon Michael Jai White, has just dropped, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Directed by Michael Hamilton Wright, this hyper-stylized, kinetic thrill ride fuses savage action, razor-sharp mystery, and pitch-black comedy into one explosive package. Think “John Wick” meets “Crank”, with a shot of “Burn After Reading”.

White stars as a world-class assassin ready to walk away from the life. But his search for peace lights the fuse on a war he never saw coming. Aimee Stolte and Dawn Olivieri join the chaos with powerhouse performances in a story that dives headfirst into burnout, betrayal, and blood-soaked consequences.

“Hostile Takeover” hits theaters and on demand August 8, 2025. Watch the official trailer now and get ready for the ride of the summer.

