GUINNESS and VAN LEEUWEN Team Up For “Lovely Day for a Guinness” Ice Cream!

Two icons. One delicious collaboration. Guinness and Van Leeuwen are serving up lovely days by the scoop! The brands have teamed up to churn out the ultimate ice cream collab of the summer and prove that Guinness was made for sunny days too. The launch of the “Lovely Day for a Guinness” ice cream combines Van Leeuwen’s ultra-creamy ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Guinness mixed with rich chocolate chunks. It’s bold. It’s unexpected. And it’s everything a summer treat should be!

Inspired by the classic “Lovely Day for a Guinness” ads of the 1950s, the aptly named limited-edition ice cream pays homage to that same legacy while offering a new way to enjoy the brand during the summertime. The flavor is packaged in a custom carton, drawing design cues from this summer’s limited-edition Guinness Draught Stout 4-pack—available now on shelves nationwide—that reimagines the historic Guinness toucan art with a modern American twist. The “Lovely Day for a Guinness” ice cream 14 oz pint captures the same eye-catching, visual nod to the warmer months.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring the bold flavor of Guinness to life in new formats, offering a modern twist to a timeless classic,” said Karissa Downer, Director, Guinness. “This collaboration with Van Leeuwen captures the simple summer joys that sit at the heart of our “A Lovely Day” campaign – like sharing a scoop of ice cream, a pint of Guinness, and time with the people who make those moments matter. It’s one more way to come together over a Guinness and enjoy your lovely days this summer.”

Starting today, the “Lovely Day for a Guinness” ice cream will be available in 14 oz pints at Van Leeuwen Scoop Shops nationwide for $11.15 or online at vanleeuwenicecream.com with shipping nationwide for $12 while supplies last.

Guinness and Van Leeuwen have teamed up to churn out the ultimate ice cream collab of the summer. The flavor is packaged in a custom carton, drawing design cues from this summer’s limited-edition Guinness Draught Stout 4-pack—available now on shelves nationwide—that reimagines the historic Guinness toucan art with a modern American twist. The launch of the “Lovely Day for a Guinness” ice cream combines Van Leeuwen’s ultra-creamy ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Guinness mixed with rich chocolate chunks.

Van Leeuwen is known nationally for creative seasonal flavors with a genuine focus on good ingredients and no unnecessary stuff, and for out-of-the-box limited-edition collaboration flavors such as Hidden Valley Ranch, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, BIGFACE Coffee Affogato in partnership with NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler and Espresso ice cream in partnership with singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter. CEO and co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen said: “At Van Leeuwen, we’re all about making good ice cream that makes you feel good – and what better way to do that than with Guinness? Their bold, smooth flavor is a perfect match for our rich French-style ice cream, and this collab felt like the kind of lovely-day indulgence that summer calls for. It’s unexpected in the best way – and we think people are going to be surprised by how naturally Guinness and ice cream go together.”

No matter where your lovely days take you, summertime is Guinness time! Beyond the initial launch with Van Leeuwen, Guinness is showing up to celebrate the many ways people enjoy their lovely days under the sun:

Scoop Shop & Sampling Events: Here’s how to score free ice cream this summer! Guinness and Van Leeuwen are teaming up to make your August a little sweeter. On select days, the below locations will offer free samples of the Guinness x Van Leeuwen limited-edition “Lovely Day for a Guinness” flavor, served alongside tiny pours of Guinness Draught while supplies last! Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago : 7/30-8/1 Van Leeuwen Williamsburg Store (204 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249): 8/12 from 5-7 pm Astor Place: 8/14 from 12-8 pm (a Van Leeuwen x Guinness branded ice cream truck will be parked curbside in the area serving ice cream only) Van Leeuwen The Gulch Store (335 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203): 8/15 from 5-7 pm Van Leeuwen Dallas West Village Store (3699 McKinney Ave , Suite 1018, Dallas, TX 75204): 8/22 from 5-7 pm

Here’s how to score free ice cream this summer! Guinness and are teaming up to make your August a little sweeter. On select days, the below locations will offer free samples of the Guinness x Van Leeuwen limited-edition “Lovely Day for a Guinness” flavor, served alongside tiny pours of Guinness Draught while supplies last! Follow the Pintmobile : Guinness is rolling out a fleet of custom-branded retro vans topped with iconic Guinness surfboards! These retro vans are popping up with treats, tiny pints, and photo-worthy moments so don’t miss them when they roll into your neighborhood. Keep your eyes peeled in Miami , Philadelphia , Cincinnati , Columbus and San Diego – it could show up on your corner!

: Guinness is rolling out a fleet of custom-branded retro vans topped with iconic Guinness surfboards! These retro vans are popping up with treats, tiny pints, and photo-worthy moments so don’t miss them when they roll into your neighborhood. Keep your eyes peeled in , , , and – it could show up on your corner! Guinness Surf Shop Pop-Up (65 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254): This August, Guinness is paying homage to the brand’s iconic Surfer ad for a lovely day in Hermosa Beach ! On 8/9 from 1-7 pm , adults (21+) can stop by SPYDER Surf Shop to taste the “Lovely Day for a Guinness” Van Leeuwen ice cream collab, enjoy tiny pints of Guinness Draught alongside tiny tacos from a local favorite joint and grab exclusive summer merch. As a thank you to the Hermosa Beach community for celebrating with us, Guinness is making a $20,000 donation to the Surfrider Foundation to help protect and preserve the coastline that’s the backdrop to countless lovely days.

Follow @GuinnessUS across social media to stay up to date on all the lovely days and local activities this summer has to offer. Remember, if you’re taking a break or not drinking at all, try a Guinness 0 to keep the celebrations going.

Whether you sip or scoop your Guinness, lovely days are ahead all summer long!