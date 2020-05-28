40 YEARS OF ROCKY: THE BIRTH OF A CLASSIC — Epic Documentary Narrated By Sylvester Stallone Comes Out Swinging On June 9th!

The highly-anticipated documentary, 40 YEARS OF ROCKY: THE BIRTH OF A CLASSIC, will be released digitally in North America via Virgil Films on June 9. The film chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of a 1976 low budget movie that was written by an unknown actor, Sylvester Stallone, and when released, inspired audiences all around the world to go the distance.

The international release of the film will be titled BECOMING ROCKY: THE BIRTH OF A CLASSIC, and will be available on June 9 via Branded Studios.

The film – narrated by ‘Rocky’ star and creator Sylvester Stallone, who shares insights from his battle to get the story of a down-on-his-luck boxer greenlit and onto the big screen – will premiere on digital HD June 9th.

The North American version will stream via on iTunes/AppleTV (PRE-ORDER HERE), Amazon (PRE-ORDER HERE ), Vimeo On Demand and Google Play. The international release will be available on iTunes/AppleTV and Amazon.

The film follows the iconic “Rocky” story which became the ultimate underdog movie, and more than 40 years later, Sylvester Stallone recounts the making of the beloved classic through rare home movies filmed by “Rocky” director John G. Avildsen.

“The documentary is a golden nugget for ‘Rocky’ fans and casual audiences alike,” says Johnson. “It’s a charming piece of film history narrated by Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, and will give audiences an intimate, and at times, emotional experience. We’re proud of the film, and audiences can expect new stories and new footage that they’ve never seen before in a blend of director John Avildsen’s home movies, rehearsal footage and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the ultimate underdog film.”

Adds May, “It has been an incredible journey working on this film and we are very excited for everybody to get to see it now. The cultural impact and value of ‘Rocky’ can’t be understated, and we are proud to have been able to add ’40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic’ into that world.”

Leonard Martin raves, “I enjoyed stepping back in time with this peek behind the scenes of ‘Rocky’…and so will any fan of the movie.”

Executive Producer David Polemeni funded the picture through Visionary Private Equity Group. Cinema 83’s next project will be a new documentary via Related Pictures Group about comedic legends Don Rickles and Bob Newhart’slong term friendship, and their impact on comedy.

