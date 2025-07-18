George A. Romero’s “Day of the Dead” Lives Again — Scream Factory Discovers Long-Lost Original Elements!

Scream Factory is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of George A. Romero’s horror classic Day of the Dead with auspicious news. After decades of being buried, the dead have risen—and soon, fans will witness Romero’s masterpiece like never before.

After years of arduous searching, and 12 years since the studio’s Blu-ray™ release, Scream Factory and Shout Studios, a Radial Entertainment company, are thrilled to announce that original film elements for Day of the Dead have been found! Details on a brand-new Scream Factory 4K UHD restoration will be coming soon.

This long-awaited discovery marks an exciting new chapter in the film’s legacy, just in time for its milestone anniversary. As Romero’s chilling vision turns 40, Scream Factory is proud to honor its legacy with the care and craftsmanship it has long deserved.

Jeff Roland, Producer & Manager of Video Production at Shout!, said “I was ecstatic after finally locating it and can’t wait to begin the restoration process so this all-time classic can finally be presented in all of its gory glory. I would like to acknowledge the following people who helped along the way: Jessica Ronderos and Chad Wiley of Deluxe, Steve Johnson, Ashley Franks-McGill and Jeffrey Flam of Duplitech, Diane Levine of Lionsgate, and Debbie Zamiska of Fotokem.”

From the vaults of the undead to the hands of the living, Day of the Dead is crawling back and will be more terrifying than ever. Stay tuned… if you dare.