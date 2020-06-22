Cassadee Pope Announces Stripped-Down Acoustic ‘Rise and Shine’ Album

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, is announcing the release of her upcoming acoustic album, Rise and Shine. Considered to be one of Pope’s most personal to date, the eight-song collection marks the first time she has had a hand in writing all of the songs and marks the first time she has served as co-producer, as well. Rise and Shine showcases her evolution both personally and as an artist.

Pre-Order/Pre-Save: Rise and Shine – Click Here!

“Rise and Shine is a collection of songs that talk about where I’ve been and where I’m headed,” says Pope. “I wanted people to hear these in their purest form so I went with a more stripped back sound that really lets the lyrics stand out. My hope is that these songs help aid people into feeling every emotion they need to let out.”

Rise and Shine Track Listing :

Let Me Go (Cassadee Pope, Tina Parol, Kevin Rudolph) Hoodie (Cassadee Pope, Johan Fransson, Emily Weisband) California Dreaming (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens) Counting On The Weather (Cassadee Pope, Bobby Huff, Blair Daly) Hangover (Cassadee Pope, Butch Walker) Rise and Shine (Cassadee Pope, Danny Orton, Matt Scannell) Sand Paper (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens) Built This House (Cassadee Pope, Forest Glen Whitehead, Kelly Archer)

The Platinum-certified Country music star is also releasing the first two tracks from the acoustic album, “Let Me Go” and “Built This House” on Friday, June 26th. Each song echoes the complex and sometimes difficult realizations we are all tasked with when working to take ownership of your own life on your own terms – sometimes at the cost of losing something or someone you love.

In addition to the release of the first two tracks, Pope will be premiering the lyric video for “Let Me Go” on Thursday, June 25th at 2pm CT exclusively with Rolling Stone Country. The intimate video beautifully showcases the seemingly haunting and emotional anguish of trying to move forward in life while being anchored to forces both physical and emotional that ultimately hinders personal growth.

Pope will also be hosting a Virtual Release Party via Looped following the premiere of the lyric video for “Let Me Go” on Thursday, June 25th. This virtual premiere event will kick off at 7:30pm CT with a performance and Q&A with ABC’s Stephen Hubbard. Following the interview, Pope will host a Virtual Meet and Greet with fans from 8:20pm – 9:20pm CT.

About Cassadee Pope :

Cassadee Pope is a Grammy-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter who has recently released her highly-anticipated second solo album, STAGES, featuring hit singles “Take You Home,” “One More Red Light,” and “If My Heart Had A Heart.” From fronting rock band, Hey Monday, to winning Season 3 of “The Voice” and releasing her #1 debut album Frame By Frame, Cassadee has effortlessly re-arranged the lines of Country and Pop. She has experienced tremendous success throughout her career, with Platinum-selling single, “Wasting All These Tears,” being awarded with “Breakthrough Video of the Year” at the 2014 CMT Music Awards and her #1 hit “Think of You” with Chris Young receiving a 2017 Grammy nomination for “Best Country Duo/Group.” Cassadee has toured extensively, joining legendary artists Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley, playing London’s iconic O2 Arena during C2C: Country to Country Festival, and earning the distinction of the only Country artist to perform at 2018’s Warped Tour. Cassadee performed “If My Heart Had A Heart” on the TODAY show, and toured with Maren Morris on her GIRL: THE WORLD TOUR. Cassadee continued to tour throughout the spring of 2019 as the headliner of the “2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour,” which brought the franchise outside of the U.S. for the first time ever. For more information about Cassadee, visit CassadeePope.com .

