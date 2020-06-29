Gilby Clarke Releases New Single ‘The Gospel Truth’ From Upcoming Album

In the world of rock, GILBY CLARKE needs no introduction. From crunching legendary chords on his beloved Gibson Guitar in the stadiums with Guns N’ Roses, to getting down into the Snakepit to with his GNR buddy Slash, gracing our TV Screens on the widely watched rock reality show Rockstar: Supernova or creating pure, heartfelt rock music as a solo artist GILBY CLARKE has done it all.

Out on June 29, ‘The Gospel Truth’ is the second single lifted from Gilby’s forthcoming album of the same title, and is about the concept of truth today.

The truth is whatever someone says out loud, no one is accountable and it’s puzzling. Reflecting on an upbringing within the Catholic church, Gilby Clarke reflects on the idea that honesty shouldn’t come from fear, and encourages the listener to be brave, say what you mean, and mean what you say.

Order here : https://smarturl.it/GC-TheGospelTruth



ABOUT GILBY CLARKE

His previous single ‘Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder’ released back in February,is a true stormer of a track in pure Gilby fashion – rock n’ roll doused in the influences that run through Gilby’s veins.

GILBY CLARKE has played in both Guns N’ Roses and The MC5. Who else can claim membership in two of the most life-altering and influential rock ’n’ roll outfits to ever exist on the planet?

But none of that overshadows the fact this guitarist, singer and songwriter was a 17-year-old punk from Cleveland whose Hollywood dues were paid in full. Before joining the Guns N’ Roses circus, Gilby was Kim Fowley’s go-to session guitarist and ghost writer. After playing with Hollywood bands Candy and Kill For Thrills a late-night call from Slash changed everything. Gilby joined Guns in ’91.

He appeared on the band’s Spaghetti Incident, Live Era ’88-’91 and The Greatest Hits albums. Gilby spent years on the Use Your Illusiontour in the 90s.

After Guns imploded, armed only with his Les Paul, Gilby went back and launched his solo career. Receiving critical winks for his albums Pawnshop Guitars, The Hangover, Rubber, 99 Live and Swag.Recording and/or touring over the lean years with Nancy Sinatra, Heart, The MC5 & his old bandmate Slash’s Snakepit, Gilby even snuck in videos with GNR, Michael Jackson and Fall Out Boy when MTV was de rigeur.

Clarke currently splits his services with Kings of Chaos led by Matt Sorum and an all-star alumni that has featured Steven Tyler, Joe Elliotand Gene Simmonsand his solo band.

Clarke, who’s an old school mash-up of Keef, Johnny Thunders, and B.B. King, continues to write fist-jacking rock ’n’ roll songs with fat choruses, and appear on stages around the globe. He produces worthy bands too. He’s also one of the sweetest gents you’ll ever meet. He’s a guitar hero, certainly, but also a gentleman whose heart happens to rush at rock ’n’ roll speed.

