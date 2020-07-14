beabadoobee Unleashes “Care” Single & Video From Highly-Anticipated Debut Album ‘Fake It Flowers’

beabadoobee, one of the most buzzworthy and consistently streamed artists of the last year (with 650 million streams and counting), has released her brand new single “Care” from her highly-anticipated debut full-length album, Fake It Flowers, due out later this year on Dirty Hit – PRESS HERE to listen/stream. The video for “Care” was created and directed by long-term collaborator bedroom while under quarantine lockdown. Check out the video below!

“Care” is an explicitly vulnerable new direction for Bea, rejecting sympathy from anyone who doesn’t take the time to get to know the real her and understand what she’s gone through in her life – complete with a cathartic, swooping chorus.

On the track and video, Bea says:

“This song has end-of-a-90s movie vibes, like you’re driving down a highway. It is pretty much me being angry at society, or people around me who I just don’t think know me and don’t care. I don’t want you to feel fucking sorry for me. I just want you to understand what I’ve been through. I never expected to be making the first video from my album during a pandemic! I was so lucky to be locked down with the bedroom guys, it feels like it turned out as one of the most personal, real videos I’ve made. I’m so excited to share it!”

beabadoobee, who was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s Artists You Need To Know, has quickly become one of music’s most talked-about artists. After signing with Dirty Hit following her viral single “Coffee” which gathered hundreds of thousands of streams in a matter of days through a fan-uploaded video, she toured with indie pop star Clairo, graced the cover of NME (who labeled her “devastatingly cool”), and received a billboard in Times Square as part of Youtube’s global artist development program Foundry. She kicked off 2020 with nominations for the BRITs Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound of 2020 as well as a performance at the NME Awards and at The 1975’s O2 Arena shows. Her two most recent critically-lauded 2019 EPs, Space Cadet and Loveworm, along with Canadian artist Powfu’s “deathbed (coffee for your head)” ft. beabadoobee, a worldwide chart-dominating hit and Tik Tok smash which sampled “Coffee” and climbed into the Top 20 chart in 27 countries, have brought her streaming total to 650 million and propelled Bea to her first RIAA Platinum Certification. Bea has garnered praise from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Vogue, Paper, The Fader, i-D, Noisey, The Guardian, Cosmo, Teen Vogue, Stereogum, New Yorker, and more.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. At just 20 years old, she has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic, making her one of music’s most exciting artists to watch.

