Halestorm Roll Out Official Video For “Break In” Featuring Amy Lee of Evanescence

Grammy Award-winning rock band Halestorm have shared the official music video for “Break In” featuring Amy Lee, which appears on their forthcoming Reimagined EP, due out August 14.

The clip, which captures Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale and Lee delivering an impassioned studio performance of the track, is available on Halestorm’s YouTube channel.

Pre-orders for Reimagined, where Halestorm re-envisioned and reconstructed various fan favorites from their multiplatinum catalog, are live here.

The first single “Break In” finds the band re-working the track which originally appeared on their gold-selling 2012 album, The Strange Case Of… Over stark and shuddering piano, Hale’s and Lee’s voices reach soaring heights on this poignant ballad, uniting two of rock’s most recognizable voices

Hale detailed the emotional performance explaining, “One of the stand out moments on this EP is a duet of our song ‘Break In’ featuring the amazingly incomparable Amy Lee. Produced by Nick Rasculinecz, we recorded this duet pre-COVID-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end. Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other.”

In addition to “Break In,” Halestorm have reinvented their 2009 single “I Get Off” and their incendiary track “I Am The Fire.” They also cut an official cover of the Whitney Houston favorite “I Will Always Love You,” another long-requested live gem.

REIMAGINED EP TRACK LISTING:

“I Get Off”

“I Miss The Misery”

“I Am The Fire”

“Break In” (Feat. Amy Lee)

“I Will Always Love You”

“Mz. Hyde”

Halestorm also recently launched the #ROADIESTRONG support campaign aimed at providing essential financial assistance to road crews all over the world who make live music possible. Fans can purchase #ROADIESTRONG merchandise and make donations, with all proceeds going to Live Nation’s Crew Nation — a global relief fund for live music crews.

The Phenomenal Dylan Lyles is an obsessive fan of cinema, pro wrestling, horror, vinyl, and comic books. Bursting from the womb in 1992, Dylan’s surrounded himself with all things geek culture. Earliest memories include Wrestlemania 11, ‘The Death of Superman,’ and Jason Voorhees emerging from the waters of Camp Crystal Lake. You may see him sharing his opinion on just about everything on the internet or maybe even working the crowds at pop culture events up and down the east coast. You love him and he loves you!