Supergroup The Wheelblocks (Feat. Chris Jericho, Nita Strauss, Phil Demmel, Johnny Christ and Josh V) Release Cover of Iron Maiden’s “Aces High”

Supergroup The Wheelblocks featuring Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, ex Machinehead), Johnny Christ (Avenged Sevenfold), and Josh V (Three 6 Mafia) release a cover track, Iron Maiden’s “Aces High”, today via The Orchard/Madison Records. Watch the music video below, featuring footage of each band member in quarantine. Then, go stream and purchase the track HERE.

“Once again in the middle of a pandemic, I had the honor of getting together with some amazing musicians to play a cover of one of my favorite band’s best songs!” exclaims The Wheelblocks singer Chris Jericho. “‘Aces High’ is not only one of the hardest vocals I’ve ever had the pleasure of singing in a studio, they were even harder to record while I was flying a fighter plane! As a result, I think the power (slave) of this song fits perfectly into the hard rock world of today and I’m excited to see ‘Aces High’ fly as high up the charts as the protagonist of the song itself! So head up the runway, let off a shot burst and UP THE WHEELBLOCKS!”

Chris Jericho has established himself as a multi-faceted talent with tens of millions of fans worldwide. Jericho is the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band Fozzy, which will be releasing their eighth full-length album coming Spring 2021. The pop culture icon is also one of the most recognized pro wrestlers, having built a world-renowned wrestling career, first with World Wrestling Entertainment and now with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Additionally, Jericho is the host of the widely popular “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, as well as The Rock Of Jericho” weekly radio show on SiriusXM Octane. He is also a four-time New York Times best-selling author, actor, and runs the entertainment news site Web Is Jericho.

Along with Jericho, The Wheelblocks are heavily loaded with talent, attitude, and swagger. Nita Strauss, frequently on the covers of world wide print magazines, has had a successful solo career and is the current touring guitarist for Alice Cooper. Phil Demmel rose to fame playing lead guitar in Machine Head between 2002 and 2018, making him their longest running member in that position. Johnny Christ is bass player and fan favorite for powerhouse metal band Avenged Sevenfold. Rounding out the line up is Josh V, touring drummer for Three 6 Mafia.

The Phenomenal Dylan Lyles is an obsessive fan of cinema, pro wrestling, horror, vinyl, and comic books. Bursting from the womb in 1992, Dylan’s surrounded himself with all things geek culture. Earliest memories include Wrestlemania 11, ‘The Death of Superman,’ and Jason Voorhees emerging from the waters of Camp Crystal Lake. You may see him sharing his opinion on just about everything on the internet or maybe even working the crowds at pop culture events up and down the east coast. You love him and he loves you!