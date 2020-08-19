THE NEST: Official Poster Art Unveiled For Sean Durkin’s New Film Starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon

IFC Films has revealed the first glimpse of THE NEST, the highly acclaimed 2020 Sundance Film Festival hit from award-winning director Sean Durkin. In the film, Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, who persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Sensing opportunity, Rory rejoins his former firm and leases a centuries-old country manor, with grounds for Allison’s horses and plans to build a stable. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.

Sean Durkin received the Best Short Film award at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight for his short, MARY LAST SEEN, as well as the Dramatic Directing Award at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival for his debut feature length film, MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE. THE NEST is Durkin’s second feature length film.

“Growing up between America and England in the 80’s and 90’s, I experienced a stark difference in atmosphere between the two places that has long stayed with me. I always felt the contrast would provide a haunting tonal shift in a film and this backdrop sparked the conception of THE NEST. Within this setting I wanted reflect on personal experience to create an unsettling, naturalistic family drama that explores how a move across the Atlantic uproots the dormant truths that lie beneath this family’s dynamic.”

– Writer and director Sean Durkin

‘The Nest’ opens in theaters on September 18, 2020 and will be available On Demand on November 17, 2020.

