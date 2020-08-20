Songstress Hayley Sales Announces Dates For North American Leg of Her Virtual World Tour

Hayley Sales has announced details of the North American leg of her Virtual World tour, presented by WorldSound. She’ll partner with venues in eight cities to present a series of livestream concerts. The run kicks off with a show hosted on the website of New York City’s Sony Music Hall on August 27 – the eve of the release of her new single, “All Shook Up.” A different venue will host a concert with Sales on each of the subsequent seven Thursdays.

Streaming live from her family’s blueberry farm on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Sales will perform songs from her forthcoming album, Ricochet, and her previous albums –Sunseed, When The Bird Became A Book and The Misadventures. Each show will be unique – with Sales accompanying herself on piano, playing different songs and sometimes welcoming special guests. Fans can find links to the shows, which begin at 7:00 p.m. in the hosting venue’s time zone, at www.hayleysales.com. Sales will be announcing virtual tour dates for Japan, the U.K. and Europe soon.

“All Shook Up” is the first single from Ricochet – the first album Sales has been allowed to release in a decade. Due to a changing of the guard at her previous label, her “lost” album, The Misadventures, was never released. After a lengthy legal battle with the label – and roles in such films as Deadpool 2, Prodigals and Generation Wolf – Sales decided to take the independent route with her music. She wrote, produced and recorded Ricochet at Glass Wing Studios (located on the aforementioned blueberry farm) on her own, with an assist from her father/co-producer, Richard Sales.

The singer-songwriter-actress recently re-recorded her most popular song, “More Than You Know,” and spoke to Parade about what inspired her to revisit the 2010 hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parade said, “‘More Than You Know’ is a sweet and simple tune with beautiful lyrical tone and a calming ambiance. With an old-timey sound, brass instrumentals and happy vibe, this is a single to bop your head along to and is sure to lift you up when you’re down.” Read the Parade feature HERE and stream the 10thanniversary edition of “More Than You Know” HERE.

Conjuring an era of bygone romance, Sales breathes new life into the vintage sounds of the 1950s and 60s with a timeless elegance that is hard to come by in 2020. Her classic voice evokes velvety hints of Motown and the boldness of early jazz. She has earned a wide cross-section of fans and toured with such artists as Ben Harper, Angus and Julia Stone, Jason Mraz, Feist and Ozomatli. Don’t miss the magic of her upcoming intimate livestream shows!

Hayley Sales – Virtual World Tour – Presented by WorldSound

All livestreams are free by donation except for the 10/8 show, which is $10 per ticket.

8/27 – New York, NY – Sony Music Hall

9/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mint

9/10 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa

9/17 – Kirkland, WA – Kirkland Performing Arts Center

9/24 – Honolulu, HI – Blue Note Waikiki

10/1 – Portland, OR – Alberta Rose Theater

10/8 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere Music Hall

10/15 – Vancouver Island, BC – Glass Wing Studios

Additional shows to be announced.

