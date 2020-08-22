Hallelujah! Official Trailer For The Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ Debuts At DC Fandome

At long last, the trailer for Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ has arrived! Debuting at Saturday’s DC FanDome, the trailer is the first footage from Zack Snyder’s upcoming cut of the film. The film is set to debut in 2021 on HBO Max.

The teaser trailer, set to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” offers fans the first look at Darkseid, alongside some additional footage of The Flash and Cyborg.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.