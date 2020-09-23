‘Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection’ To Hit DVD On November 10th Via Lionsgate

Check in to the Rosebud Motel for the final time when Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection arrives on DVD November 10th from Lionsgate. Check out the rundown on the series below, along with the special features for this highly-anticipated release!

With 9 Primetime Emmy® Award wins in 2020, “Schitt’s Creek” is a smash hit with critics and audiences alike. Created by and starring Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, this irreverent and original character-driven comedy centers on the “reversal of fortune” story of the once filthy-rich Rose family. Suddenly finding themselves broke, the Roses are forced to rebuild their empire in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke. As the seasons go on, we see the family thrive in a place they begin to call home, ready to take their personal relationships, business pursuits and, for some, exit strategies, to the next level.

The Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $59.98.

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Season 1 Inside Schitt’s Creek, Deleted Scenes, Bloopers

Season 2 Inside Schitt’s Creek, Deleted Scenes, Bloopers

Season 3 Inside Schitt’s Creek, Deleted Scenes, Bloopers

Season 4 Inside Schitt’s Creek, Behind the Episode, Featurettes, Outtakes

Season 5 Behind the Episode, Episode Extras, Featurettes, Outtakes

Season 6 Behind the Episode, Featurettes, “A Schitt’s Creek Farewell” Documentary



Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection stars creators, executive producers, and father-son comedy duo Primetime Emmy® and GRAMMY® Awards winner Eugene Levy (Primetime Emmy®: 2020, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, “Schitt’s Creek”; GRAMMY®: 2004, Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media, A Might Wind) and Primetime Emmy® winner Dan Levy (2020, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series on “Happy Ending” episode with Andrew Cividino, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, “Schitt’s Creek”). The cast also features Primetime Emmy®winner Catherine O’Hara (2020, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “Schitt’s Creek”), Primetime Emmy® winner Annie Murphy (2020, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Schitt’s Creek”) and Primetime Emmy® winner Chris Elliott (1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, “Late Night with David Letterman”).

