TWIZTID Offer A Taste of Evolved Sound With The Release of “Rose Petal” Video

TWIZTID has debuted a new video for their latest single, “Rose Petal,” which sees the duo resolutely embracing their rock side. “‘Rose Petal’ is a step in a continuing venture to expand our sound from two rappers to two entertainers with no music boundaries,” TWIZTID says.

In its first weekend, the “Rose Petal” single received more that 20K streams on Spotify, a clear signal that fans haven taken to TWIZTID’s more experimental sound. “Rose Petal” was produced by John Sustar (Motionless In White, Mushroomhead, Attack Attack!, Orgy, A Killers Confession) and mixed by Johnny Andrews (Fozzy, Three Days Grace, In This Moment, Motionless In White).

“This style of music production challenges and demands a lot from vocalists,” producer Sustar says. “It’s always amazing when you get to work with vocalists that ‘get it,’ and TWIZTID exceeded my expectations on ‘Rose Petal.’ I look forward to pushing more boundaries with them.”

TWIZTID is widely credited for having been instrumental in establishing and growing the underground hip-hop scene that birthed bands like Tech N9ne, Machine Gun Kelly, Kottonmouth Kings, (Hed) P.E. and more. The duo also helped to grow the annual Gathering of the Juggalos music festival, where they performed alongside GWAR, Mushroomhead, Soulfly, Butcher Babies, Static-X, Cannibal Corpse and many other acts encompassing a variety of genres for the festival’s first 15 years, into a worldwide phenomenon.

Backed by a legion of rabid fans, TWIZTID’s latest Kickstarter campaign was fully funded in under 72 hours and eventually exceeded its funding goals by 300%.

Pre-pandemic, Twiztid wrapped up a tour of the USA with Motionless in White, We Came As Romans, Vans Warped Tour and sold-out headline show at St, Andrews Hall in Detroit. The 12-time Billboard charting artists recently launched an online virtual concert called Netfest: On Your Couchafter their next tour was canceled due the pandemic. The virtual concert featured appearances by TWIZTID themselves, B-Real of Cypress Hill, Redman, Tech N9ne, Rittz, R.A the Rugged Man, Chelsea Grin, The Black Moods, Hyro the Hero, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, Christian Coma of Black Veil Brides and Spencer from Ice Nine Kills. Netfest: On Your Couch was watched around the globe by more than 43,000 fans.

In additional to their musical ventures, TWIZTID’s Jamie Madrox and Monoxide established the Astronomicon pop culture convention three years ago. Taking place in their native Detroit, the convention has consistently featured the best guests from music, comic books, movies and television all together under one roof.

This year’s convention was highlighted by the announcement of TWIZTID’s very own animated cartoon, now in development with producer Ken F. Levin of Night Sky Productions (Amazon Primes’ The Boys) on board as a showrunner. The cartoon is based on TWIZTID’s Source Point Press comic book series, Haunted High-Ons, which sold out and was quickly collected into trade paperback.

