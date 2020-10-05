My Dear Mycroft Debut “Psyche” Single From Upcoming ‘Heaven’s Entertainment’ LP

My Dear Mycroft have shared their latest track “Psyche” as the latest single off of the New-York-based trio’s upcoming Heaven’s Entertainment LP. Check out the track below.

“Psyche” was originally inspired by fortune telling and prophecy. Other influences include the sunrise and romantic poetry, especially William Blake and Percy Bysshe Shelley. This song was met with a long case of writer’s block and the minimalism of the lyrics made it particularly difficult to get the right feel. It wasn’t until one dawn when I let go of trying that everything fell into place. The process affirmed the main theme of the song – that of letting go.

My Dear Mycroft is a New York City-based dark moody rock band comprised of Joemca (guitar / vocals), Jess Luck (analog synth / low end / vocals), and Rob Heath (drums). Named after Sherlock Holmes’s smarter and more misanthropic brother, the band explores nightmares, defeats, regrets, and the unknown- mining the darkest places in order to grow. Their sonic landscape is beastlike, impressionistic and murky, yet touching on the ethereal. The band was originally inspired by hard boiled crime fiction, Ursula K. Le Guin, William Blake, the apocalypse, fairytales, ruins, the approaching dawn, and the moment of realization.

My Dear Mycroft independently released 2 EPs, Dinosaur and Wiiiild, to discover their core sound. Heaven’s Entertainment is the band’s debut album and was recorded and mixed at Strange Weather in Brooklyn, with additional recording at Joemca’s Laboratory in NYC.

