THE MIDNIGHT Unleash The Magic of Their Haunting ‘Horror Show’ EP

Can you feel it? There’s something magical in the air! The Midnight have released ‘Horror Show’ (Amazon Original), a five song EP available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. The duo of singer-songwriter Tyler Lyle and producer Tim McEwan continue to push the sonic and thematic boundaries of the synth-pop genre with impressive compositions encompassing synth-driven film scores, deep house, pop, rock and more! Fans can listen to ‘Horror Show’ (Amazon Original) only on Amazon Music – Click Here!

“A master at his craft, Tim McEwan’s latest musical offering is reminiscent of an Alan Howarth/John Carpenter collaboration. The addition of Tyler Lyle’s haunting vocals makes for a delightfully spooky blend that is perfect for the season. It’s a bit of a step away from ‘Monsters,’ but in the best way possible. The Midnight continue to evolve as artists while leaving an undeniable mark on the music industry as Synthwave legends.” — Dylan Lyles of Icon Vs. Icon

Additionally, The Midnight will play a full band livestream show from California to commemorate both releases on Oct 30th. Tickets are now available HERE!

Horror Show (Amazon Original) follows the duo’s recently released full-length MONSTERS, out now via Counter Records. The music has been hailed as “Electrifying” (“Prom Night” in FLOOD), “Immaculate” (“Dance With Somebody” in Icon Vs. Icon), and “The new synth pop you need in your life” (“Deep Blue” in TechCrunch).

The Midnight explains of Horror Show:

“Through the process of making the album art for MONSTERS and thinking about the ephemera in a teenager’s bedroom, we began to ask ourselves questions about the television. What was that shadowy figure coming out of the static screen?

The world of late night television that I remember from my teenage years was much older than the era in which I grew up. The Twilight Zone. The black and white Universal Monster films from the 50s and 60s. Plan 9 From Outer Space. That world of intrigue seemed so much more romantic and timeless through adolescent eyes. More than the rise of big budget horror movies, that quiet era of Creature From The Black Lagoon, House on Haunted Hill, and Plan 9 From Outer Space did far more to inform me about the darkness and strangeness in the human condition, than did the more brutal and gory films that would come later. It was those films you just stumbled upon, that you couldn’t look away from- the Kurosawa films, Hitchcock, the melodramas of shows like Dark Shadows.

This is our little homage to the eerie romance of the stumbled upon late night black and white horror film.”

Customers can also simply ask, “Alexa play the Amazon Original by The Midnight” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new song, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

