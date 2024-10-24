KAT VON D Unveils Visualizer For Haunting Rendition of “All By Myself”

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and artist Kat Von D has released a visualizer for her track “All By Myself.” The track is included on her just-released album My Side Of The Mountain. Catch Kat Von D on tour starting 10.30.24 in Indianapolis. Tickets and info.

KAT VON D ON TOUR:

10.30.24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue (w/ Prayers)

10.31.24 – Chicago, IL – Outset (w/ Prayers)

11.04.24 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

11.05.24 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

11.07.24 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

11.09.24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

11.11.24 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

11.13.24 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

12.04.24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom

12.06.24 – New York City, NY – Palladium Times Square

12.08.24 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Learn more about Kat Von D at www.KatVonD.com

ABOUT KAT VON D:

From revolutionizing the tattoo industry to starring in hit TV shows, writing best-selling books, and creating a beauty empire, Kat Von D has done it all. But before all of that, her first love was music. She poured her heart into melodies and songwriting, an interest that predates her fame in tattoos and makeup. With a background in classical music and an eclectic appreciation for different genres, it’s clear that music has always been her passion. Now, she’s making waves in the goth/synthwave scene, and fans and critics love it.

Kat Von D’s music has been featured by Billboard, US Weekly, Loudwire, Consequence, Flaunt Magazine, Revolver Magazine, and many others. Her upcoming album ‘My Side of the Mountain’ follows the success of her debut album, Love Made Me Do It, the Exorcisms EP, and her recent singles “Truth in Reverse,” “Illusion,” “Dead,” and “Vampire Love.” The critical praise her music has received, along with a growing musical fanbase, is a testament to its high caliber of songwriting and quality production, and it’s no wonder she’s not just a tattoo icon or makeup mogul—she’s now a legit music powerhouse.

CONNECT WITH KAT VON D:

