KAT VON D Unveils Official Video for “With You” from Newly Released ‘My Side of the Mountain’ Album

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and artist Kat Von D has released a new music video for “With You,” included as part of her just-released sophomore album My Side Of The Mountain. The video was directed by Ryan Valdez (Korn, Rise Against, Stone Sour) and shot at the Los Angeles Powder Room Studio. Kat’s bespoke latex catsuit was created by Venus Prototype Latex. Listen to “With You” and the new album today on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

“With You” was penned by Kat Von D with acclaimed songwriter Sizzy Rocket and produced by Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga) and Ramiro Padilla (Sia, Poppy). Kat Von D’s signature blend of disco goth, heavily influenced by synthwave, new wave, post-punk, and other iconic electronic sounds of the 80s, sets her music apart. Her lyrics, born from her experiences of love, darkness, and vulnerability, aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. The hype is real, and fans around the globe have been gravitating towards Kat’s unforgettable and evolving brand of music.

ABOUT KAT VON D:

From revolutionizing the tattoo industry to starring in hit TV shows, writing best-selling books, and creating a beauty empire, Kat Von D has done it all. But before all of that, her first love was music. She poured her heart into melodies and songwriting, an interest that predates her fame in tattoos and makeup. With a background in classical music and an eclectic appreciation for different genres, it’s clear that music has always been her passion. Now, she’s making waves in the goth/synthwave scene, and fans and critics love it.

Kat Von D’s music has been featured by Billboard, US Weekly, Loudwire, Consequence, Flaunt Magazine, Revolver Magazine, and many others. Her upcoming album ‘My Side of the Mountain’ follows the success of her debut album, Love Made Me Do It, the Exorcisms EP, and her recent singles “Truth in Reverse,” “Illusion,” “Dead,” and “Vampire Love.” The critical praise her music has received, along with a growing musical fanbase, is a testament to its high caliber of songwriting and quality production, and it’s no wonder she’s not just a tattoo icon or makeup mogul—she’s now a legit music powerhouse.

Learn more about Kat Von D at www.KatVonD.com