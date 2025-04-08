Pop Culture News

“Predator: Killer of Killers” — Brutal Animated Anthology Launches June 6th On Hulu

Written by on

Today, we’ve got our first look at Predator: Killer of Killers — an animated anthology film set in the brutal Predator universe. Directed by “Prey” mastermind Dan Trachtenberg, this three-part anthology pits the galaxy’s deadliest hunter against some of Earth’s most fearsome warriors.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, known for “Prey,” and co-directed by Josh Wassung from The Third Floor, the film presents three distinct stories:

  • Viking Era: A Viking raider leads her young son on a quest for revenge.?
  • Feudal Japan: A ninja confronts his Samurai brother in a battle for succession.?
  • World War II: A pilot investigates an otherworldly threat to the Allied forces.?

The action-packed saga, featuring voice talents Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and the legendary Michael Biehn, will air exclusively on Hulu on June 6, 2025.

https://youtu.be/eWzPKrNoSyM?si=YCR9rl4uIJRtowrK

 