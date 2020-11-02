‘Hush Puppies’ Musical Story To Release On November 19th!

Hush Puppies is a musical story and the latest release from Sensitive Robot, with Book by Kevin McNally and Music and Lyrics by Rob Johnson. Premiering on Thursday, November 19th, 2020, it’s an incredibly moving story punctuated by an energetic pop/rock score. A young boy named Kevin has to maneuver the tragic loss of his mother and the ensuing upheaval it creates. Danger lies ahead: a forced move to a foreign country, child neglect, foster care and a crash-course in the legal system. Will he survive?

Sensitive Robot is a songwriting, music, and video production duo hailing from Los Angeles. The production team, consisting of Rob Johnson and Evan Marquardt, collaborate with artists, vocalists, writers and songwriters they admire to produce interesting but also commercially-viable content. Johnson has played in numerous rock bands, written four produced musical theater shows, and is currently a full-time composer with music in thousands of TV shows as well as commercials, movie trailers and other media. Marquardt has produced and audio engineered productions that have been heard by billions of listeners and appeared on such media as US network broadcast, mobile devices for the tech industry, as well as small-scale productions for indie film and video game producers.

The musical story’s official premiere is Thursday, November 19th, 2020, with a video to accompany its release. For more information, visit https://www.sensitiverobotmusic.com/hushpuppies/.