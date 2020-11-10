Theatrical Poster Revealed For Revenge Thriller, ‘GIRL,’ Starring Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke!

Hot on the heels of the first trailer for Chad Faust’s ‘GIRL’ comes the official poster art for the film. The high-energy revenge thriller stars Bella Thorne, Chad Faust and the legendary Mickey Rourke. Written and directed by Faust, Screen Media will release the film is set to hit select theaters November 20th and will be available on VOD November 24th.

Synopsis: In GIRL, a young woman (Bella Thorne) returns to her small hometown to exact revenge on her abusive father, only to discover someone murdered him the day before. As the girl searches for answers, she soon finds herself prey to a sinister sheriff (Mickey Rourke) and uncovers a family legacy more disturbing than she’d imagined.

Check out the trailer and poster art below!

